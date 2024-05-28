Inter-State Child Trafficking Gang Busted in Hyderabad, 16 Kids Rescued

Hyderabad: An inter-state child trafficking was busted by the Medipalli Police under Rachakonda Commissionerate. In all, 16 children were saved from the gang. Some of them were found to have children from other states.

The activities of the gang came to light with the sale of children in Medipally. Four days ago, RMP Dr Sobharani sold a baby in Peerjadiguda for Rs 4.50 lakhs. The police arrested two others who helped her. A total of 16 children were found to have been sold by this gang.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi revealed the details of the case. "A total of eight agents and sub-agents involved in this racket have been arrested. Recently, we arrested Sobharani, Salim and Swapna in Medipally. At the time of their arrest, we rescued two children. We found that children are being sold to childless couples. Investigation revealed that children were being brought from Delhi and Pune and sold.

A special team went to arrest those in Delhi and Pune. Commissioner of Police Rachakonda said that after buying the children from their parents for Rs 50,000, they are selling them for Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakhs.

