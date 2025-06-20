ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Shocker | 40 Of Woman's Family Shave Heads After Inter Caste Marriage

The incident took place after a woman from the ST community married a man from the SC, going against the wishes of her family

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, 40 members of a family shaved their heads and performed a traditional purification ritual after a woman from their family married a man from a different caste. The incident took place in Baiganaguda village under Gorakhpur panchayat of Kashipur block in Odisha’s Rayagada district on June 11, sources said.

According to sources, a woman from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community married a man from the Scheduled Caste (SC), going against the wishes of her family.

Following the marriage, the locals expressed disappointment and said that the woman’s family had to perform the purification ritual to remain in the caste. The ritual involved sacrificing goats, chickens, pigs, and shaving heads.

Kashipur Block Development Officer (BDO) Vijay Soye has ordered an investigation into the incident. Soye said, "After receiving the news, the Block Welfare Development Officer has been ordered to visit the location and investigate the incident.”

"The actual incident will be known after the investigation," the official added.

No police case has been so far registered in connection with the incident that has sparked outrage.

