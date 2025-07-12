ETV Bharat / state

Intensive Probe Into Tirumala Milk Company Manager Death On, Says Chennai Police Commissioner

A Arun said action will be taken against the DCP who had investigated the misappropriation of funds by Naveen.

An intensive investigation is underway to determine whether Tirumala Milk Company manager Naveen died by suicide or was it murder, said Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun
Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun addressing mediapersons in Chennai (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 12, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST

Chennai: An intensive investigation is underway to determine whether Tirumala Milk Company manager Naveen died by suicide or was it murder, said Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Arun said preliminary investigation suggests Naveen died by suicide. Arun said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) can investigate cases involving money laundering of above Rs one crore. Cases involving money laundering below the amount should be investigated on the orders of the Joint Commissioner of Police of the respective police station.

"Since the amount involved in this incident is more than Rs 40 crore, a Deputy Commissioner of Police should not have investigated it. Departmental action will be taken against him. Naveen resigned from his job on June 24. It was only after that that it was revealed that he had misappropriated Rs 44 crore," he said.

Naveen's body was found with his hands tied. There are many suicide cases where the deceased have their hands tied. Arun said a detailed probe is on in this regard.

Arun also spoke on the clash and drug sales at the Nungambakkam liquor shop. He said, "10 cases have been filed in connection with the incident and 27 people have been found guilty. The Goondas Act has been slapped on six of them. "We have arrested 23 important foreigners who are supplying drugs across India. The investigation into the matter will continue. If they have earned money through drugs, action will be taken to seize their assets," he said.

