Chhattisgarh: New Anti-Naxal Camp Attacked In Bijapur, 2 DRG Soldiers Injured

Bijapur: A fierce gunfight erupted between security forces and Naxalites in the Pamed Police Station area of Bijapur district on Thursday evening. The encounter began at around 7.30 PM near the newly established camp in Jhirapalli village, which was set up earlier his week.

Bastian Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P confirmed the incident, stating, "The encounter started late Thursday evening and continued for about one-and-a-half hours. Intermittent firing has been reported since."

During the confrontation, the Naxalites targeted the outer cordon of the camp using barrel grenade launchers. Security forces, including personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF, and local police, retaliated strongly. "Our personnel responded with great enthusiasm and zeal," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

Senior officials, including CRPF DIG Surajpal Verma, Commandant Latif Kumar Sahu, and ASP Sanjay Dhruv, were present at the scene to oversee the operations.