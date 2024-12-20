ETV Bharat / state

Intense Cold Wave Grips Kashmir; Srinagar Shivers At Minus 6.2 Degrees Celsius, Season's Coldest

Jammu: The cold and dry weather continued across Jammu and Kashmir, bringing hardships to people as subzero temperatures persist across Kashmir. The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded the coldest night of the season with a minimum temperature of -6.2°C.

The night temperatures in other parts of the valley also remained below freezing point, with Zojila Pass, which connects the Valley to Ladakh, standing out as the coldest spot with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of -24°C.

Apart from Zojila, other parts of the valley reported harsh weather conditions. In south Kashmir, Qazigund registered -7.6°C, Pahalgam -8.2°C, Kokernag -5.8°C, Pulwama recorded -9.5°C, Anantnag -9.9°C, Khudwani -8.5°C, Kulgam -6.8°C, Shopian -10°C, and Larnoo touched -9.1°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -6.5°C, Bandipora -7.3°C, and Baramulla -5.9°C. Meanwhile, central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal recorded -7.6°C and -6.4°C, respectively, and the famous tourist spot Sonamarg recorded bone-chilling -9°C.