ETV Bharat / state

Intense Cold Wave Grips Kashmir; Srinagar Shivers At Minus 6.2 Degrees Celsius, Season's Coldest

With no rain or snow in sight, Kashmir faces a biting cold as temperatures plunge below freezing.

Intense Coldwave Grips Kashmir, Srinagar Shivers at Minus 6.2 Degree Celsius
A view of the recent snowfall in north Kashmir's Kupwara district (File Photo ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Jammu: The cold and dry weather continued across Jammu and Kashmir, bringing hardships to people as subzero temperatures persist across Kashmir. The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded the coldest night of the season with a minimum temperature of -6.2°C.

The night temperatures in other parts of the valley also remained below freezing point, with Zojila Pass, which connects the Valley to Ladakh, standing out as the coldest spot with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of -24°C.

Apart from Zojila, other parts of the valley reported harsh weather conditions. In south Kashmir, Qazigund registered -7.6°C, Pahalgam -8.2°C, Kokernag -5.8°C, Pulwama recorded -9.5°C, Anantnag -9.9°C, Khudwani -8.5°C, Kulgam -6.8°C, Shopian -10°C, and Larnoo touched -9.1°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -6.5°C, Bandipora -7.3°C, and Baramulla -5.9°C. Meanwhile, central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal recorded -7.6°C and -6.4°C, respectively, and the famous tourist spot Sonamarg recorded bone-chilling -9°C.

In the Jammu region, temperatures were less severe but still chilly. Winter capital Jammu recorded 6.9°C last night, while Banihal registered -3.8°C, Batote 1°C, Katra 6°C, Bhaderwah -1.6°C, Kishtwar 1°C, Padder -8.5°C, Ramban 4.5°C, Poonch 1.2°C, Rajouri 0.3°C, Samba 2.1°C, Kathua 6.6°C, Reasi 2.4°C, and Udhampur recorded 1.4°C.

In the Jammu region, the winter capital, Jammu, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius last night, whereas Banihal recorded -3.8, Batote 1, and Katra 6. Bhaderwah minus 1.6, Kishtwar 1, Padder minus 8.5, Ramban 4.5, Poonch 1.2, Rajouri 0.3, Samba 2.1, Kathua 6.6, Reasi 2.4, and Udhampur recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of -11.8, while Kargil dropped to -13.8.

Read More

  1. Cold Wave Intensifies In J&K; Srinagar Freezes At -6°C, Shopian At -10°C
  2. Severe Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rain Forecast For Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu

Jammu: The cold and dry weather continued across Jammu and Kashmir, bringing hardships to people as subzero temperatures persist across Kashmir. The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded the coldest night of the season with a minimum temperature of -6.2°C.

The night temperatures in other parts of the valley also remained below freezing point, with Zojila Pass, which connects the Valley to Ladakh, standing out as the coldest spot with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of -24°C.

Apart from Zojila, other parts of the valley reported harsh weather conditions. In south Kashmir, Qazigund registered -7.6°C, Pahalgam -8.2°C, Kokernag -5.8°C, Pulwama recorded -9.5°C, Anantnag -9.9°C, Khudwani -8.5°C, Kulgam -6.8°C, Shopian -10°C, and Larnoo touched -9.1°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -6.5°C, Bandipora -7.3°C, and Baramulla -5.9°C. Meanwhile, central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal recorded -7.6°C and -6.4°C, respectively, and the famous tourist spot Sonamarg recorded bone-chilling -9°C.

In the Jammu region, temperatures were less severe but still chilly. Winter capital Jammu recorded 6.9°C last night, while Banihal registered -3.8°C, Batote 1°C, Katra 6°C, Bhaderwah -1.6°C, Kishtwar 1°C, Padder -8.5°C, Ramban 4.5°C, Poonch 1.2°C, Rajouri 0.3°C, Samba 2.1°C, Kathua 6.6°C, Reasi 2.4°C, and Udhampur recorded 1.4°C.

In the Jammu region, the winter capital, Jammu, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius last night, whereas Banihal recorded -3.8, Batote 1, and Katra 6. Bhaderwah minus 1.6, Kishtwar 1, Padder minus 8.5, Ramban 4.5, Poonch 1.2, Rajouri 0.3, Samba 2.1, Kathua 6.6, Reasi 2.4, and Udhampur recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of -11.8, while Kargil dropped to -13.8.

Read More

  1. Cold Wave Intensifies In J&K; Srinagar Freezes At -6°C, Shopian At -10°C
  2. Severe Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rain Forecast For Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COLD WAVEKASHMIRJAMMU AND KASHMIRINTENSE COLD WAVE KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.