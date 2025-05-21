ETV Bharat / state

Intelligence Agencies On High Alert In Hyderabad After Terror Plot, Related Developments

Hyderabad: Hyderabad remains on the edge amid fears of terrorist activities following several alarming developments, especially after Vizianagaram police arrested a youth named Sameer in Boyaguda, Secunderabad, triggering concern over security threats.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who faces allegations of passing sensitive information about the country to Pakistani intelligence, had visited Hyderabad during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train. Authorities are reportedly investigating claims that he met with certain individuals in the city during that time.

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and subsequent incidents have put police and intelligence agencies on high alert, intensifying surveillance and security measures across Hyderabad.

Crackdown on illegal immigrants

In the last four months, authorities have arrested around 100 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Several individuals masquerading as city residents with forged Aadhaar and voter ID cards have been detained and are under questioning. Police are working to identify those aiding these illegal immigrants.

Following a Supreme Court directive to identify and deport illegal foreigners, the Hyderabad police, along with central intelligence agencies, have intensified vigilance. Reports indicate that 15 foreigners have been located in the Khairatabad, Sanathnagar, Jawaharnagar, and Amberpet areas.