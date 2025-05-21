Intelligence Agencies On High Alert In Hyderabad After Terror Plot, Related Developments

Hyderabad: Hyderabad remains on the edge amid fears of terrorist activities following several alarming developments, especially after Vizianagaram police arrested a youth named Sameer in Boyaguda, Secunderabad, triggering concern over security threats.
Meanwhile, YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who faces allegations of passing sensitive information about the country to Pakistani intelligence, had visited Hyderabad during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train. Authorities are reportedly investigating claims that he met with certain individuals in the city during that time.
The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and subsequent incidents have put police and intelligence agencies on high alert, intensifying surveillance and security measures across Hyderabad.
Crackdown on illegal immigrants
In the last four months, authorities have arrested around 100 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Several individuals masquerading as city residents with forged Aadhaar and voter ID cards have been detained and are under questioning. Police are working to identify those aiding these illegal immigrants.
Following a Supreme Court directive to identify and deport illegal foreigners, the Hyderabad police, along with central intelligence agencies, have intensified vigilance. Reports indicate that 15 foreigners have been located in the Khairatabad, Sanathnagar, Jawaharnagar, and Amberpet areas.
Investigations reveal that many illegal immigrants from Bangladesh entered Hyderabad through West Bengal. While many have been apprehended, some are still believed to be living undercover in the city.
These individuals acquired Aadhaar and voter ID cards through brokers based in Kolkata. Once settled in Hyderabad, they altered the address details on their Aadhaar cards to blend in with residents. It is estimated that around 5,200 Rohingya refugees currently reside in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.
Four Rohingyas held with fake documents
The LB Nagar SOT police recently arrested four Rohingya nationals living in Pedda Amberpet on charges of possessing fake documents. According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, the arrested include Myanmar nationals Mohammed Arman alias Syed Ul Amin (32), his brother Naeem alias Hairul (20), and Rumana Akhtar alias Mustakhima (26), who entered India illegally in 2011.
Initially, they took shelter in a refugee camp in Balapur. In 2014, with the help of Mohammad Haris alias Mohammad Rizwan (33), who was already illegally residing in the city they obtained Aadhaar cards via a Meeseva Center manager in Manchala by submitting false self-certification documents.
Arman and Mustakhima, who have four children, all secured Aadhaar cards. Haris is reportedly employed as a teacher at Jamiasaria Madrasa in Omar Colony, Hafiz Baba Nagar. The team led by SOT LB Nagar Inspector Mir Mudassir Ali apprehended the accused and continues investigations.