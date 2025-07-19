ETV Bharat / state

INTACH Seeks Heritage Tag To Revive Crumbling Janata Ranga Mancha

Cuttack’s Janata Ranga Mancha, once the soul of Odisha’s theatre, now lies in ruins, damaged by neglect and the 1999 Super Cyclone.

INTACH seeks heritage status for the crumbling Janata Ranga Mancha in Cuttack to restore the once-iconic hub of Odisha’s theatrical heritage. (Source: Official website)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST

Cuttack: In the heart of Cuttack’s Banka Bazar stands a fading symbol of Odisha’s theatrical heritage, the Janata Ranga Mancha. Established in 1953, this iconic theatre was once the soul of the Odia stage movement, a prestigious auditorium where the finest playwrights and performers honed their art and enchanted drama lovers for years. But today, it lies in ruin, a skeletal shadow of its former self, worn down by time, neglect, and the brutal blow of the devastating 1999 Super Cyclone.

For over half a century, Janata Ranga Mancha served as the cultural pulse of Odisha. With regular performances and an untiring commitment to drama, it nurtured countless talents and kept Odisha’s theatre tradition alive. However, after its destruction in the cyclone, performances shifted to a makeshift structure, and dreams of full restoration remained unrealised.

Last Thursday, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in collaboration with the Janata Ranga Mancha Committee, held a press conference at the makeshift structure to appeal for government intervention. INTACH’s state convener, Biswajit Mohanty, expressed concern over the theatre’s decaying condition and underlined its irreplaceable historical significance. “This is not just a building, it is a living archive of Odia theatre,” he said.

Cuttack Chapter co-convener Deepak Samantaray echoed this sentiment, calling the theatre a lost jewel of the Millennium City. Indrajit Ghosh stressed that heritage recognition is critical to honour the institution’s role in shaping Odisha’s performing arts.

Veteran advisor Ananga Dwivedi recalled how even Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his tenure as Cuttack’s Collector in the mid-90s, had once proposed to redevelop the theatre house into an Adarsh Natya Sanghralaya. But the Super Cyclone of 1999 devastated all efforts, he lamented.

Filmmaker Subash Rath and INTACH’s Anil Dhir reaffirmed the call for heritage status, declaring that without swift and sincere efforts, Janata Ranga Mancha may be lost forever. They urged the government to initiate comprehensive restoration and preservation efforts before the stage of legends disappears into memory.

As community voices rise, the fate of Janata Ranga Mancha now hangs in the balance between neglect and rebirth. Will this cultural cornerstone in the cultural capital of Odisha be revived, or will it remain a relic of forgotten glories like many such glories fading away in the old capital city of the state? It remains to be seen.

