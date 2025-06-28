Insurance Manager, Wife Die By Suspected Suicide In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: An insurance company manager and his wife allegedly ended their lives in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Friday, police said. No suicide note has been found from the spot.

The incident came to light under Muhana police station limits of the capital. The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra Chaudhary and his wife Suman Chaudhary, originally from Bharatpur currently living in Jaipur.

Muhana police station officer, Gur Bhupendra said that information was received on Friday about the couple's suicide in Radha Rani Apartment of Dadu Dayal Nagar. Following the distress call, a team of police along with the forensic team rushed to the spot for investigation. The bodies of the couple were lying in the same room and have been sent for postmortem, which will be conducted today.

Police suspect that the wife ended her life followed by her husband. Police have launched investigation into the twin deaths from all angles.

The couple is survived by 11-year-old and 8-year-old daughters. Due to school holidays, the siblings had gone to their village in Nadbai, Bharatpur. The couple had left their daughters in the village and came to Jaipur two days ago. On Friday, when both husband and wife did not reach the office, their colleagues called them, but to no avail. The couple was later found dead by the neighbours.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.