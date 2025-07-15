'Insult To Mandate Of People': Congress On Treatment Meted Out To Omar Abdullah

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) took a jibe at the LG administration in the Union Territory and Centre for the treatment meted out to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday.

The grand old party dubbed it an insult to the mandate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Omar was allegedly heckled by the Jammu and Kashmir Police during his visit to the Martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, in a statement, said, "Yesterday’s incident with the elected Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues is the worst example of the dual control system and anti-democratic approach of the centre towards Jammu and Kashmir. It is an insult to the mandate of the people and negation of the basic spirit of democracy."

Karra held an emergency meeting of party functionaries and leaders in Jammu today in which it was decided to intensify the statehood movement and hold protest demonstrations in Jammu, Srinagar and New Delhi in the next few days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament for seeking restoration of full statehood.

As per the statement, the meeting decided to finalise the schedule of the protests by tomorrow. Karra said that Congress has been protesting against the arbitrary, unconstitutional and undemocratic disbanding and downgrading of the historical state and had been demanding its restoration from day one.

It is carrying on a movement for the restoration of statehood - 'Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq' since 2024. “We have held several protests, but the BJP-led Centre government is silent on the promise made on the floor of the House and in the Supreme Court as well as public commitments during the assembly elections. This clearly indicates the intention of the government, not to grant early statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"Congress consistently maintained that the dual control system, even after the takeover of the elected government, is an insult to the mandate of the people," he maintained.