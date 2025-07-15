'Insult To Injury': Hailstorm-hit Apple Farmers In Kashmir Given Rs 1000 Relief Despite Heavy Losses

Srinagar: Hit by hailstorm earlier this year, the apple orchardists who suffered losses in lakhs across the Kashmir valley, have been paid a paltry sum of Rs 1000 by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, which farmers call “rubbing salt to their injury”.

Hailstorms hit apple orchardists this year in April, May and June at several places in the valley, which grow apples in abundance, weather change wreaked havoc and destroyed the crop in thousands of hectares of land. In Shopian district, the hailstorm in April and May had damaged apple fruit on 6000 hectares of orchards, per the horticulture department assessment.

On 2 June, the horticulture department report said the hailstorm hit 1575 hectares of orchards, causing 70-80 percent damage to the crops. Farmers like Muhammad Shafi of Wadipora in Shopian district faced damage to 2 acres, Javaid Ahmad Parray to 1 acre, Abdul Rashid Dar to 5 acre.

Between April and June, hailstorms occurred in Pulwama, Shopian Kulgam, Baramulla and Kupwara districts on many occasions, damaging apple and cherry crops worth lakhs. But the orchardists have been given Rs 1000 relief under the State Disaster Response.

A man walks with his children after heavy hailstorm in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (File/ANI)

Shafi said his 2 acre orchard would have produced an estimated 3000 apple boxes that would be priced at Rs 35 lakhs. But the heavy hailstorm in June in Wadipora and a dozen other villages left the orchardists devastated. “I spent 5 lakh on pesticides and labour on my orchards till now; I have been paid Rs 1000 as relief when I suffered loss to lakhs. So have other farmers. This is not relief, but rubbing salt to our wounds,” Shafi told ETV Bharat.

Aijaz Ahmad Mir, former legislator from Zainpora assembly segment of Shopian, said giving mere ₹1000 as compensation per family for the hailstorm-affected villages has caused deep disappointment among orchardists. “The compensation declared is not only insufficient but also an insult to the hard work and losses of our farmers. Farmers are the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy. Their pain cannot be addressed with symbolic compensation,” Mir said.

Former minister and president of Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari, said severe losses suffered by orchardists and farmers across Jammu and Kashmir due to recent and recurrent weather-related adversities is a grave situation.

Orchardists in Kashmir have been demanding crop insurance for their crop under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. For Jammu and Kashmir this insurance scheme covers paddy, maize, oilseeds and wheat.

70 percent of apple production in India is produced in the Kashmir valley with annual production between 20-30 lakh MT every year. As per estimates of the government, this sector provides livelihood to 35 lakh persons every year. Given the conversion of agricultural land into orchards, the land area under apple is increasing.

“Apples and other fruits are the main source of income and livelihood for farmers, but this crop is being left out of the insurance scheme,” Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, president of Apple Federation of Kashmir, told ETV Bharat.

Officials say the PMFBY scheme has not yet been implemented in the apple sector due to reluctance of insurance companies and a lack of government pursuit. To align the insurance scheme with climate change, the Jammu and Kashmir government introduced Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in October 2019 after approval from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. This scheme will cover apple, mango, saffron and litchi in all the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

Mir, the former MLA, said crop insurance scheme must be implemented for apples and other fruits produced in Jammu and Kashmir. Bukhari, who met LG Sinha, said he demanded crop insurance for the horticulture sector. “I urged the Hon’ble LG for his intervention in implementing a comprehensive crop insurance scheme to safeguard the livelihoods of our farming communities from future climate-related uncertainties,” Bukhari said.

Sensing the urgency of insurance for apple, the Jammu and Kashmir government had floated tenders earlier this year but none of the applicant companies qualified the bid. The government floated the bid again to implement RWBCIS and provide relief to growers hit by climate change.

Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture Javed Dar told ETV Bharat the government has floated tenders again. “I am keenly following the matter. We hope to get crop insurance implemented soon for apple growers,” he said.