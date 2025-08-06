Two-Feet-Tall Arjun Das Of Bihar's Samastipur Defies Odds To Become His Village's 'Sir'

Samastipur: Arjun Das (25) is just two feet tall. Yet he has overcome the challenges posed by the physical deficiency with his sheer grit and determination.

A resident of Chaita village under Angar police station in Samastipur district, Arjun has seen poverty and economic hardship from close quarters. But that did not deter him from completing his graduation and imparting education to the under-privileged children of his village. Known around the village as sir, Arjun is the younger son of Parameshwara Das.

While Arjun does not charge his students, he insists that they come to his classes on time. "I have been coaching children for four years. I give free tuition to children who are orphans or poor. Children may pay or not but they have to come to the classes on time," he said.

Arjun Das' coaching centre (ETV Bharat)

Arjun has three brothers and as many as sisters and all of them are married. His two elder brothers live and work in Delhi and Parameshwara subsists on farming in the village.

Arjun said after completing his graduation, he applied for a job in the railways, but could not get it due to some reasons. He said on the day he received the news of his rejection, he took a vow to spread education among the poor children of his village.

Arjun Das in his class (ETV Bharat)

Arjun said while he was studying, he used to go to a coaching centre, whose director Uday Sankat Thakur helped him a lot. "When I used to avail coaching, one of my teachers taught me for free. He used to give me books and even bear the cost of my transportation". Arjun does not charge his students but some parents often pay him.

Arjun said he rode a battery-powered bicycle. People of the village made fun of him due to his physical attributes but that did not deter him from moving ahead in life.

Parameshwar and his wife Meena Devi said their son has carved a distinct identity for himself not only in his village but also in the entire district by teaching children for free. "Arjun did not get married because of his disability," said Meena Devi, adding they have limited means and avail government ration.

Mausham Kumar, one of Arjun's students said, "My father is poor. I want to study and become a doctor. Sir teaches very well. He never charges fees". Arjun is trying his best to change the fate of the children in his village but he also hopes to get some government aid to carry forward his dream of achieving education for all.