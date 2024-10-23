From Mansi To Ronit: Inspiring Story Of Bihar's Trailblazing Transgender Cop

Patna: The Bihar government announced on Monday the appointment of 1,239 sub-inspectors in the state, three of whom are transgender.
Ronit Jha, a transman appointee who lived as a girl till university and opted to have sex-change surgery “to reveal his true identity to the world,” serves as an inspiration to many others like him.
From Student Leader To Police Officer
Ronit has been involved in student politics, having run for president as an independent and then under the NSUI banner. However, he was hesitant to speak openly about his gender identification, given he had previously studied as a female named Mansi Jha. After graduating from Magadh Mahila College, he worked as a counsellor.
Ronit is his parents' only child and was born in the Sitamarhi area. He finished his schooling in Sitamarhi and thereafter moved to Patna for higher studies. "I experienced enormous challenges and ridicule throughout my life. However, my parents were extremely supportive," he remarked.
"I was living as a female, but I realised it wasn't my identity. I wanted to communicate this, so I informed my family. They backed me, and I publicly acknowledged my identity as a transman," he explained.
'People Behaved Strangely, Harassed My Parents’
Ronit stated that after he revealed his identity as a transman, people began to look at him strangely. "When I told others about myself, they looked at me differently. When I used to stand among people, they looked at me as if I were a wonder or an extraterrestrial," he explained.
He said that his identity resulted in a loss for his parents as “people mentally tortured” them. “They would accuse them that I had become transsexual to gain a government job. But my parents have been supportive of me," says Ronit Jha. "My mother worked in Sitamarhi. The villagers there harassed and taunted her."
‘Financial Empowerment Must’
Ronit stated that he comes from a middle-class family and that after he revealed his identity, he felt compelled to become financially independent. "To become financially empowered, I decided to prepare for a government job, and my family fully supported me in this as well," he recalled.
"I am happy to have received the appointment letter. I'd like to thank Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for this. I feel proud that I live in a state where transgender people get a share of government jobs," Ronit added.
Feeling After Sex-Change Surgery?
Ronit stated that following surgery, one feels as if they are in their own body. After the operation, I felt like I finally had my body back."
"Other states should take the initiative like Bihar did. All governments should set reserve seats for transgender people at work so that they become financially independent and end social stigma," he added.
