Inspired By Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi, Bihar Octogenarian Carves Path Through Gaya’s Hills

Bihar’s 80-year-old Shyam Sundar Chauhan spent 25 years carving a 3-km road through Vanavar Hills for devotees. Chauhan seeks recognition rather than financial assistance.

gaya
Shyam Sundar Chauhan, Bihar's modern day mountain man (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Meet Bihar’s New Mountain Man, Shyam Sundar Chauhan (ETV Bharat)

Gaya: The land of Gaya in Bihar has produced many personalities who have left their marks not only in India but also on the global stage. One such personality was Dashrath Manjhi, the “Mountain Man,” who carved a path through the Gehlour Hills here, with just a hammer and chisel, etching his name in history. Today, another “Mountain Man” from Gaya - Shyam Sundar Chauhan - is making headlines for a similar feat.

Farmer by profession, 80-year-old Chauhan, has carved a road through the 2,000-foot-high Vanavar Hills, connecting five different but significant peaks — Murli, Lokeshan, Panchhi Tirth, Ganesh Chowki and Vanavar, making the journey smoother for devotees visiting the Baba Siddheshwar Nath temple, situated atop Vanavar Hill.

Bihar
At 80, Chauhan is still carving mountains (ETV Bharat)

25 years of relentless effort

Chauhan began this herculean task 25 years ago at the age of 55. He was moved by the difficulties devotees faced while reaching the Baba Siddheshwar Nath temple, situated atop Vanavar Hill. Determined to make the journey easier for the devotees, he took up a hammer, chisel, and spade and began carving a road through the rocks.

gaya
Chauhan carved a 3-Km mountain road alone (ETV Bharat)

“I started this work at the age of 55. It has been 25 years now. Even at 80, my passion remains unshattered,” said Chauhan while talking with ETV Bharat’s correspondent Ratnesh Kumar. Over the years, he has single-handedly carved a road, through the mountains, up to 1,500 feet, making it easier for devotees to reach the temple.

gaya bihar
Chauhan connected five Peaks to Baba Siddheshwar Nath temple in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Chauhan’s enthusiasm

Chauhan said that initially he worked only on Mondays and considered it an offering to the Lord Shiva. As the road progressed, his enthusiasm grew and he began working multiple days a week. Even at the age of 80, Chauhan climbs the mountain regularly to continue his work.

Chauhan doesn’t seek financial help, however, locals volunteer to assist, occasionally, but he has never sought monetary aid. “I don’t take a single penny from anyone. Whatever I earn by farming, I invest in building this road,” he said.

gaya bihar
No machines, no help, just determination. Chauhan built a mountain road alone (ETV Bharat)

3 km road carved

Chauhan has carved, over the past 25 years, a 3-km road through these hills, reducing the journey to the temple from 20 km to just 3 kilometers. “The road has made it easier for thousands of devotees to visit the temple without any hardship, especially during monsoon season,” said Chauhan.

Bihar
Chauhan seeks recognition rather than financial assistance (ETV Bharat)

Chauhan seeks recognition

Despite his age and the challenges, Chauhan continues his work with the same passion he started 25 years ago. He once fell from the mountain and was left unconscious but resumed work as soon he recovered. However, Chauhan desires the road to be named after him, “If the government wishes to honour my work, they can name this road ‘Shyam Sundar Chauhan Marg.’ Marking the reward for my efforts.”

Chauhan's dedication and determination have drawn comparisons to “Mountain Man” - Dashrath Manjhi and locals believe Chauhan’s story deserves recognition and respect.

  Read More:
  1. Manjhi 2.0: Bihar man carves out stairs to temple atop 1,500 ft high mountain in 8 yrs
  2. Meet the 'canal man' of Bihar who dug a 5 km waterway in 22 years

TAGGED:

DASHRATH MANJHIBIHARSHYAM SUNDAR CHAUHANBABA SIDDHESHWAR NATH TEMPLEMODERN DAY MOUNTAIN MAN

