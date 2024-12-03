ETV Bharat / state

Inspired By Chinese Technology, Class 12 Madhya Pradesh Student Develops Human Carrying Drone

Gwalior: A student innovator at the Scindia School in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has claimed to have developed a heavy-duty drone able to carry a human being up to 80 kg weight after being inspired by the drone technology of neighbouring country China.

Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school has developed the drone named MLDT 01 at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. It took Medhansh three months to develop the drone.

Inspired By Chinese Drone Technology

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Medhansh said, "I got the inspiration to make this drone after seeing the drones of China. My teacher Manoj Mishra has helped me a lot technically along with motivation to develop the drone."

About Human Carrying Drone MLDT 01

Medhansh said that the 45 horsepower drone can fly continuously in the air for 6 minutes at a speed of 60 kmph and can carry a person weighing 80 kg. The drone 1.8 meters long with an equal width is currently being flown only up to a height of 10 meters for safety concerns. The drone MLDT 01 has four motors used in agricultural drones as per Medhansh.