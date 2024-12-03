ETV Bharat / state

Inspired By Chinese Technology, Class 12 Madhya Pradesh Student Develops Human Carrying Drone

Innovative student Devansh Trivedi claims to have developed a drone worth Rs 3.5 lakh capable of carrying a passenger weighing up to 80 kg.

Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school flies in his newly developed drone MLDT 01 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The drone is capable of carrying human being up to 80 kg
Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school flies in his newly developed drone MLDT 01 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Gwalior: A student innovator at the Scindia School in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has claimed to have developed a heavy-duty drone able to carry a human being up to 80 kg weight after being inspired by the drone technology of neighbouring country China.

Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school has developed the drone named MLDT 01 at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. It took Medhansh three months to develop the drone.

Inspired By Chinese Drone Technology
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Medhansh said, "I got the inspiration to make this drone after seeing the drones of China. My teacher Manoj Mishra has helped me a lot technically along with motivation to develop the drone."

About Human Carrying Drone MLDT 01
Medhansh said that the 45 horsepower drone can fly continuously in the air for 6 minutes at a speed of 60 kmph and can carry a person weighing 80 kg. The drone 1.8 meters long with an equal width is currently being flown only up to a height of 10 meters for safety concerns. The drone MLDT 01 has four motors used in agricultural drones as per Medhansh.

Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school with his newly developed drone MLDT 01 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The drone is capable of carrying 80 kg payload
Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school with his newly developed drone MLDT 01 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Student Innovator Impresses Union Minister, ISRO Chief
During the foundation day celebrations of Scindia School, Union Minister and school patron Jyotiraditya Scindia and ISRO Chief, S Somanath also praised Medhansh for developing the human carrying drone.

Future Dreams
Medhansh said that after arranging funding, he will try to launch the drone in a hybrid mode. “In future, I will make drones useful for common people which can be used to carry goods, transport a person to another place and in agriculture," he said. Medhansh also wants to set up an air taxi company and a cheap helicopter for the people.

A Proud Teacher
Medhansh's teacher Manoj Mishra is all praises for his innovative student. Mishra said that Medhansh has had a knack for innovations right since class 7.

“With the aim of doing something different, he used to take information about new inventions. I also make models myself. After seeing these models and after seeing the human carrying drone of China, he got inspired to make this drone," Mishra said.

Read more:

  1. Farmer-Friendly Drones Steal The Show At Bengaluru Agricultural Fair 2024
  2. Owner's Pride: IIT Kanpur’s 'Swadeshi' Drone Takes Flight For Use In Indian Defence
  3. Amaravati Drone Show Creates 5 Guinness Records; Drone Tech a Game Changer, Says Chandrababu

Gwalior: A student innovator at the Scindia School in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has claimed to have developed a heavy-duty drone able to carry a human being up to 80 kg weight after being inspired by the drone technology of neighbouring country China.

Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school has developed the drone named MLDT 01 at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. It took Medhansh three months to develop the drone.

Inspired By Chinese Drone Technology
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Medhansh said, "I got the inspiration to make this drone after seeing the drones of China. My teacher Manoj Mishra has helped me a lot technically along with motivation to develop the drone."

About Human Carrying Drone MLDT 01
Medhansh said that the 45 horsepower drone can fly continuously in the air for 6 minutes at a speed of 60 kmph and can carry a person weighing 80 kg. The drone 1.8 meters long with an equal width is currently being flown only up to a height of 10 meters for safety concerns. The drone MLDT 01 has four motors used in agricultural drones as per Medhansh.

Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school with his newly developed drone MLDT 01 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The drone is capable of carrying 80 kg payload
Medhansh Trivedi of the Scindia school with his newly developed drone MLDT 01 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Student Innovator Impresses Union Minister, ISRO Chief
During the foundation day celebrations of Scindia School, Union Minister and school patron Jyotiraditya Scindia and ISRO Chief, S Somanath also praised Medhansh for developing the human carrying drone.

Future Dreams
Medhansh said that after arranging funding, he will try to launch the drone in a hybrid mode. “In future, I will make drones useful for common people which can be used to carry goods, transport a person to another place and in agriculture," he said. Medhansh also wants to set up an air taxi company and a cheap helicopter for the people.

A Proud Teacher
Medhansh's teacher Manoj Mishra is all praises for his innovative student. Mishra said that Medhansh has had a knack for innovations right since class 7.

“With the aim of doing something different, he used to take information about new inventions. I also make models myself. After seeing these models and after seeing the human carrying drone of China, he got inspired to make this drone," Mishra said.

Read more:

  1. Farmer-Friendly Drones Steal The Show At Bengaluru Agricultural Fair 2024
  2. Owner's Pride: IIT Kanpur’s 'Swadeshi' Drone Takes Flight For Use In Indian Defence
  3. Amaravati Drone Show Creates 5 Guinness Records; Drone Tech a Game Changer, Says Chandrababu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRST HUMAN DRONE FLIGHTSCINDIA SCHOOL HUMAN CARRYING DRONEHUMAN CARRYING DRONEMP STUDENT HUMAN CARRYING DRONEHUMAN CARRYING DRONE GWALIOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.