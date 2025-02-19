18 Years Of Sacrifice And Selflessness: Story of Leena Suryavanashi The Masala Queen

New Delhi: "A boat afraid of the waves does not cross the sea, those who have courage never lose". The line by poet Sohan Lal Dwivedi is meant for those who never give up to the hardships of life and Leena Suryavanshi is a perfect example of this.

Known as Masala Queen, Leena owns a 2.5x10 feet shop in Khari Baoli, the famous spice market of Delhi. Leena manages her shop standing for 10 hours everyday. After the death of her father in 2006 when Leena was in Class IX, she took on the responsibility of the family on her shoulders. She continued her father's business and as the sole earning member of her family, ensured the best of education for her two younger sisters. But she had to pay a price for her selflessness by having to give up her studies. Leena said her father died due to brain hemorrhage and there was no one to earn in the house. As Leena was the eldest and did not have a brother, she she took over her father's shop at the age of 13. Leena said she was not aware of the tricks of the trade but did not give up. "I used to stay awake all night and learn the names of spices, the method of weighing and calculation. Slowly I understood everything," she said.

Leena's sacrifice ensured that her sisters kept on studying. One of her sisters did a PhD in Kathak and now teaches the dance form to children after marriage. The other became a chartered accountant and is also married. Leena said no one forced her to work at the shop. "Being the eldest daughter of the family, it was my responsibility to raise the family the way my father used to," she said.

But despite scripting a success story born out of adversities and circumstances, Leena said everyone wants a daughter like her but not a daughter-in-law. Leena too wishes to get married but somehow the proposals she received have not worked out yet. ""Everyone wants a daughter like me but not a daughter-in-law. They want me to stop managing the shop after marriage. But I want a life partner who accepts me along with my work," she said. With emotions choking her voice, Leena said she lost her childhood as she dedicated herself to managing the shop. "I want Hina Masala Traders (the name of her shop) to resound across the globe," she said. Working for 365 days a year and 10 hours a day has taken a toll on her as her feet have swollen up.

Being the only woman trader, Leena stands out in the vast Khari Baoli. The spice market is frequented by people from Delhi and outside but Leena handles her customers with professionalism and a smile on her face. But it was not always like this. Leena faced several adversities at the beginning like customers misbehaving with her. This prompted her mother to cut her hair so that she did not look like a girl. There was a time when people at the market talked rudely to her. But over the time, people at the market became aware of Leena's perseverance and determination and started treating her as an equal.

The Masala Queen, now in her 30s, is an inspiration for those who despair over their losses. In a society where girls are still perceived as weak and vulnerable, Leena has emerged stronger than most men of her age. She has a word of advice for today's depression-prone generation, "Immerse yourself in work so much that you do not get time to think about anything else."