Leh, Ladakh: The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, on Wednesday observed the 7th death anniversary of its former Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Dr Sonam Dawa Lonpo at his memorial in Housing Colony here.

Local leaders, officials and residents gathered to pay tributes to Dawa, who had played a crucial role in the development of Ladakh.

Born on March 23, 1948, in Shey village, Sonam Dawa was not only a distinguished political figure but also a dedicated medical professional. His sudden demise in 2018 marked a significant loss to Ladakh’s political and social landscape.

At the commemoration ceremony held in Leh, dignitaries, including senior officials, public representatives, and members of civil society, recalled Dawa's contributions and highlighted his visionary leadership in infrastructure development, healthcare, and governance in the region.

The event witnessed prayers by venerable monks, followed by the lighting of a butter lamp by the Chief Guest, Chering Dorjay, Lakrook, President of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA). A traditional Khatak ceremony was also held, where dignitaries, family members, and close relatives offered their respects.

'Inspiration For All': Ladakh Remembers Sonam Dawa Lonpo On His Death Anniversary (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the gathering, Chering Dorjey Lakrook said, “Today, Sonam Dawa is remembered as a good administrator and an honest officer in Ladakh. He dedicated most of his life to the medical field, serving as a doctor in the health department and later as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for many years. During his tenure as CMO, he successfully managed SNM Hospital. If SNM Hospital is known today, whether for its cleanliness or overall efficiency, it is because of Dawa’s contributions. His efforts in maintaining cleanliness extended beyond the hospital; he significantly contributed to keeping Leh city clean."

"I had a brief opportunity to work with him in the BJP. He also served as the Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC, Leh, but unfortunately, his untimely demise left a void. Dawa fought against corruption, and his legacy continues to inspire us.”

Tashi Yakzee Namgyal, Executive Councillor of LAHDC, Leh, recalled Dawa’s commitment to Ladakh’s progress. "He was a true leader who worked tirelessly for the development of Ladakh. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him when he served as the Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC, Leh, in 2015.”

BJP state president Phuntsog Stanzin said, “Sonam Dawa initiated inspections of shops and restaurants to do away with expired items and ensure hygiene standards. He also worked towards raising awareness about cleanliness among the people. He was a great leader whose efforts continue to inspire us.”

Stanzin Chosphel, Councillor of Thiksay, highlighted Sonam Dawa’s major initiative which led to allotment of approximately 2,600 kanals of land to the people of Ranbirpur. "Additionally, he had played a key role in establishing the old age home at Shey,” Chosphel said.