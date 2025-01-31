Uttar Pradesh: Policeman 'Mixes' Ash In Maha Kumbh Devotees' Food In Prayagraj, Suspended

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Police suspended a sub-inspector of police who allegedly mixed ash into food being cooked for devotees stranded in the district, following the stampede at Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.
The ash 'mixing' incident was reported in a 'bhandara' opened by the local devotees in Soraon.
The videos of the incident captured by the locals through their mobile phones were widely shared. One of the videos showed Brijesh Tiwari, the police official, walking towards an open kitchen where cooking was underway. He was seen carrying a kitchen shovel with ash and pouring it in one of the open pots. The video had the onlookers raising an alarm as the man in uniform mixed ash. It also showed him throwing the shovel away, walking away checking his mobile phone. Another frame showed the onlookers checking on the pot ash floating on it and the stove which was put out. One person was heard saying "let's close". It was unclear why he did so.
As the video trickled out, a probe was ordered by the Prayagraj police top brass. The ACP of Soraon was tasked to go into the purported incident. Based on the enquiry, the SI was placed under suspension until further orders, said a senior official who was privy to the enquiry.
When ETV Bharat contacted DCP City Abhishek Bharti, he confirmed the suspension orders which were issued to Brijesh Tiwari in connection with the ash mixing incident.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted the ash mixing video on his X handle. He said, "It is unfortunate that the good efforts of those who are arranging food and water for the people trapped in the Mahakumbh are being tarnished by political animosity".
ये दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि जो लोग महाकुंभ में फँसे लोगों के लिए भोजन-पानी की व्यवस्था कर रहे है उनके सद्प्रयासों के ऊपर राजनीतिक विद्वेषवश मिट्टी डाल दी जा रही है।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 30, 2025
Yadav also asked the government to provide medical care, food and clothes to devotees affected at the Maha Kumbh.
At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a wee-hour stampede reported at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of 'Mauni Amavasya'.
