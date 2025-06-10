Inspector Nargis Khan's Husband Accuses Uttar Pradesh Retd Deputy SP Of Corruption, Probe Launched

Meerut: After a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Inspector Nargis Khan of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, her husband has accused Deputy SP Meenakshi Sharma of corruption and unapproved foreign travel.
Following a complaint by Nargis' husband Suresh Yadav, who is in jail on charges of abetting his brother's suicide, investigations against Meenakshi have been handed over to Meerut Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) SP Alka Chaudhary. Suresh, a businessman, was arrested on June 8.
In his complaint, Suresh alleged that Meenakshi travelled abroad without permission while in service and amassed huge wealth through corruption. He alleged that Meenakshi misused her power while in office. Meenakshi resides in Shivalik Homes Society in the Medical Police Station area.
SP CB-CID Alka Chaudhary said investigation has been initiated against Meenakshi Sharma and a comprehensive probe will be conducted. A detailed report will be sent to the state government following investigation, Chaudhary said.
Both Nargis and her husband had earlier hit the headlines. While Suresh was accused of abetting his brother's suicide, Nargis faced corruption charges.
In 2021, allegations of disproportionate assets were levelled against Nargis and a complaint was filed. On February 25, 2022, the Meerut Anti-Corruption Team was entrusted with the investigations against Nargis. Inspector Durgesh Kumar was appointed the investigating officer, who sought records of income and expenditure related documents and also collected details of her bank accounts and property transactions.
During investigation, it was found that from January 1, 2007 to March 31, 2021, the total income of the woman inspector from legitimate sources was Rs 5.36 crore but her expenditure was pegged at Rs 10.59 crore, which means she had spend Rs 5 crore more than her income. The Income Tax Department identified over 26 properties, estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore.