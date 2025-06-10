ETV Bharat / state

Inspector Nargis Khan's Husband Accuses Uttar Pradesh Retd Deputy SP Of Corruption, Probe Launched

Meerut: After a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Inspector Nargis Khan of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, her husband has accused Deputy SP Meenakshi Sharma of corruption and unapproved foreign travel.

Following a complaint by Nargis' husband Suresh Yadav, who is in jail on charges of abetting his brother's suicide, investigations against Meenakshi have been handed over to Meerut Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) SP Alka Chaudhary. Suresh, a businessman, was arrested on June 8.

In his complaint, Suresh alleged that Meenakshi travelled abroad without permission while in service and amassed huge wealth through corruption. He alleged that Meenakshi misused her power while in office. Meenakshi resides in Shivalik Homes Society in the Medical Police Station area.

SP CB-CID Alka Chaudhary said investigation has been initiated against Meenakshi Sharma and a comprehensive probe will be conducted. A detailed report will be sent to the state government following investigation, Chaudhary said.