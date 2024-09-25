ETV Bharat / state

Insidious Ways to Destabilise Elected Govts: Sibal Slams BJP Amid Siddaramaiah Row

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticised the BJP for using underhanded tactics to destabilise elected governments, including luring MLAs and misusing investigative agencies. He condemned the actions as politically motivated and questioned the BJP's commitment to the constitution.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticised the BJP for using underhanded tactics to destabilise elected governments, including luring MLAs and misusing investigative agencies. He condemned the actions as politically motivated and questioned the BJP's commitment to the constitution.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (ANI)

New Delhi: A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the governor's approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the BJP and accused it of adopting "insidious ways" to destabilise and topple elected governments.

In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".

The Karnataka chief minister had challenged the legality of Gehlot's sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Now Karnataka. BJP's insidious ways to destabilise and topple elected governments: Luring MLAs, misusing tenth schedule, instilling fear (ED, CBI) and governors acting beyond their constitutional responsibilities."

"Then say: 'For the BJP. Constitution means more than the Gita'!" Sibal said in an apparent reference to BJP's Kharkhauda candidate Pawan Kharkhoda's reported remarks that for the BJP, the Constitution is holy scripture that means more than the Gita.

New Delhi: A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the governor's approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the BJP and accused it of adopting "insidious ways" to destabilise and topple elected governments.

In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".

The Karnataka chief minister had challenged the legality of Gehlot's sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Now Karnataka. BJP's insidious ways to destabilise and topple elected governments: Luring MLAs, misusing tenth schedule, instilling fear (ED, CBI) and governors acting beyond their constitutional responsibilities."

"Then say: 'For the BJP. Constitution means more than the Gita'!" Sibal said in an apparent reference to BJP's Kharkhauda candidate Pawan Kharkhoda's reported remarks that for the BJP, the Constitution is holy scripture that means more than the Gita.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIBAL SLAMS BJPMUDA SITE ALLOTMENT SCAMKAPIL SIBALKAPIL SIBAL BJP ON SIDDARAMAIAH ROW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.