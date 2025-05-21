ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Her Son In Kanpur; Confesses To Her Crime

The woman confessed to her crime during police interrogation. Her boyfriend was also apprehended

Published : May 21, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

Kanpur: A woman allegedly brutally murdered her four-year-old son on Monday night at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The woman has lost two of her earlier sons. The accused woman has been identified as Manisha. The deceased has been identified as Anirudh, police said.

During police interrogation, Manisha confessed to the crime. "Manisha said that she earlier had two children but both of them died. She killed her four-year-old son for her lover Vikas. She said that she killed Anirudh to spend rest of her life with Vikas. She had assured Vikas that they would tie the knot after the death of Anirudh and have children," a police official said.

The residents of Pratapur village are angry with Manisha after knowing her intentions. Narwal Police Station in-charge Ram Moorat Patel said, "Police is taking appropriate action against Manisha. She was arrested and produced in a local court, which remanded her into judicial custody."

He said that Vikas has also been apprehended. A police complaint was filed by Sushil, father of Anirudh. A case of murder was registered against Manisha and Vikas. "We arrested Vikas while he was trying to flee. We are investigating the matter and necessary action will be taken," Patel added.

