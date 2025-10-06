'Insensitive': BJP Hits Out At Mamata As She Attends Durga Puja Carnival Amid Disaster In North Bengal
This is a glaring example of the neglect and stepmotherly treatment towards people of North Bengal by Mamata Banerjee-led government, alleged LoP Suvendu Adhikari.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 9:02 AM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being "insensitive" after she attended Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival on Sunday evening even as heavy rains, landslides and floods disrupted life in North Bengal.
State Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari slammed the government for going ahead with the carnival and said, "A terrible disaster has struck parts of North Bengal, and people are suffering. But the administration is busy organising the carnival."
Taking to social media, Adhikari lashed out saying, "This is another glaring example of the neglect and stepmotherly treatment towards the people of North Bengal by the government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Due to devastating floods and landslides in North Bengal, at least 50,000 people from Cooch Behar to Kalimpong have been rendered homeless. Due to lack of food and water, they are spending their days in fear and anxiety on the embankments with their livestock, with no end to their suffering. But in the eyes of this government's administration, the people of North Bengal have no value. Therefore, carnivals take precedence during times of disaster."
মাননীয়া মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের সরকারের উত্তরবঙ্গের মানুষের প্রতি অবহেলার ও বিমাতৃসুলভ আচরণের আরেকটা জ্বলন্ত উদাহরণ !— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 5, 2025
উত্তরবঙ্গে ভয়াবহ বন্যা ও ধসের কারণে কোচবিহার থেকে কালিম্পং পর্যন্ত অন্তত ৫০ হাজার মানুষ আশ্রয়হীন হয়ে পড়েছেন। তারা বাঁধের ওপর গবাদি পশু নিয়ে… https://t.co/U1YRCXkdXs
BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya also took a jibe at the Chief Minister over her participation in the event and said, "This government doesn't value human lives. Today is not a day of joy, this is no time for celebrations. The Chief Minister should have cancelled the carnival in North Bengal."
এই সরকারের কাছে মানুষের প্রাণের কোনও মূল্য নেই। আজকের দিনটা আনন্দের দিন নয়, উৎসবের দিন নয়। আজ মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর কার্নিভাল বাতিল করে যাওয়া উচিত ছিল উত্তরবঙ্গে pic.twitter.com/k1WOJfXrnK— Samik Bhattacharya (@SamikBJP) October 5, 2025
Trinamool sources, however, claimed that the carnival was scheduled well in advance, and said local administration and the relief department are active in dealing with the disaster.
Meanwhile, Kolkata's Red Road came alive with festive colours as the annual Durga Puja Carnival drew massive crowd to celebrate Bengal's rich culture and spirit. Even though the main festival had concluded, the carnival revived the city's joy with music, dance and processions of idols from some of Kolkata's best-known puja committees.
With celebrations continuing despite rains, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined ministers, senior party leaders and Bengali cine stars on stage, singing, dancing and playing the dhak on the stage.
The evening began with a dance performance by Dona Gangopadhyay's Diksha Manjari group, followed by a procession featuring 113 puja committees, including Ballygunge Cultural, Behala Notun Dal, Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha, Mohammad Ali Park and Ajeyo Samhati.
Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya turned heads with her dance to the tune of A Mori Bangla Bhasha on behalf of Gariahat Hindustan Park Puja. Actress Srabanti Chatterjee performed for Alipore Bodyguard Lines Puja Committee. Cine and tele celebrities including Sudipta Banerjee, Trina Saha, Aparajita Aadhya, Aindrila Sen, Ankush Hazra, Soham Chakraborty and others added glamour to the evening.
Read More
Devastation In Darjeeling: 23 Killed As Torrential Rains Trigger Worst Landslide In The Hills Since 2015
Darjeeling Landslides: Mamata Takes Stock Of Situation, To Visit North Bengal On Monday