'Insensitive': BJP Hits Out At Mamata As She Attends Durga Puja Carnival Amid Disaster In North Bengal

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being "insensitive" after she attended Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival on Sunday evening even as heavy rains, landslides and floods disrupted life in North Bengal.

State Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari slammed the government for going ahead with the carnival and said, "A terrible disaster has struck parts of North Bengal, and people are suffering. But the administration is busy organising the carnival."

Taking to social media, Adhikari lashed out saying, "This is another glaring example of the neglect and stepmotherly treatment towards the people of North Bengal by the government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Due to devastating floods and landslides in North Bengal, at least 50,000 people from Cooch Behar to Kalimpong have been rendered homeless. Due to lack of food and water, they are spending their days in fear and anxiety on the embankments with their livestock, with no end to their suffering. But in the eyes of this government's administration, the people of North Bengal have no value. Therefore, carnivals take precedence during times of disaster."

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya also took a jibe at the Chief Minister over her participation in the event and said, "This government doesn't value human lives. Today is not a day of joy, this is no time for celebrations. The Chief Minister should have cancelled the carnival in North Bengal."