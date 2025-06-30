ETV Bharat / state

Inquiry Into Puri Rath Yatra Stampede To Be Completed In 30 Days: Odisha Minister

A large number of devotees take part in the ceremonial Rath Yatra procession of Lord Shri Jagannath, in Puri on Friday, June 27, 2025. ( IANS )

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday said that an administrative inquiry into the Puri stampede incident that left three people dead and 50 others injured would be completed within 30 days. The stampede took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri early on Sunday during a ceremony related to the ongoing Rath Yatra festivities.

Harichandan said that Development Commissioner Anu Garg will submit her inquiry report to the chief minister within the stipulated 30 days. “The state government will take stern action against those responsible for the tragic incident,” the law minister said. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Puri, Kishore Satapathy, told PTI that all the injured people have been discharged from a government health facility by 8 pm.

“All the injured have been discharged from a hospital after asserting their health condition. All are now stable,” he said. Replying to a question, the CDMO said that the death toll in the stampede tragedy was three. Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists gheraoed the chief minister’s residence here, demanding the resignation of CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Law Minister P Harichandan.