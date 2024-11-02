Innovative Campaign By Bengaluru Police To Teach Kannada To Non-Native Speakers

Bengaluru: As part of an effort to teach the Kannada language to non-native speakers, the Bengaluru Police has distributed cards containing some basic sentences in Kannada and English to auto drivers.

Sentences designed to facilitate communication between drivers and passengers are printed in Kannada and English languages ​​on laminated cards. This is an attempt to teach some basic Kannada words to non-native speakers through a unique concept called 'Learn Kannada with Auto Kannadiga'. Police have printed some basic words in both English and Kannada and auto drivers have pasted them in their auto.

"Each card also has a QR code, and if scanned, a video on the use of Kannada will be played. It is a small effort to teach Kannada to non-native speakers during Kannada Rajyotsava, and this campaign will continue from this month," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand said.

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, this is an attempt by Bengaluru Traffic Police to teach the Kannada language to non-native speakers. The campaign has started in collaboration with Auto Kannadiga.

A post titled "Sirigannadam to Gelge! Sirigannadam Baalge (a famous Kannada slogan)" has been put on the official X account of Bengaluru City Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police. It has gained space on social media and is being appreciated by netizens.

Recently, a similar campaign started by an auto driver from Bengaluru named Ajmal Sultan was praised on social media. Motivated by it, the police have distributed cards to the auto drivers of the city.