Innovative Bio-Fencing To Reduce Man-Animal Conflict In Palamu Tiger Reserve

Palamu: Palamu Tiger Reserve authorities devised a strategy to reduce human-elephant conflict by introducing a biological fence (bio-fencing) in the Palamu Fort area of Betla National Park. The plan of action involves planting a three-tiered arrangement of thorny citrus species, such as lemon, sesame, and bamboo plants.

According to a top official, the idea behind growing such plants is that these plants can act as a natural barrier to stop elephants from entering human settlements. The initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle frequent conflicts between elephants and local people.

Elephants, which have been a source of concern due to the increasing number of fatalities from such conflicts, will be kept away from populated areas through this eco-friendly and sustainable solution. "Citrus species of plants are being planted. Local villagers will benefit greatly from such plants, which are also known for their economic benefits. Steps have been taken at many points to reduce the conflict between elephants and humans," Prajeshkant Jena, deputy director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, said.

The Eco Development Committee is responsible for planting and managing these lemon plants, which may be used for commercial purposes, boosting local livelihoods, he added. In addition to the bio-fencing, the Palamu Tiger Reserve is also introducing solar-powered lighting in elephant corridors, with the help of JREDA, to improve safety for both the animals and nearby communities.