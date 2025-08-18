Innovative Bio-Fencing To Reduce Man-Animal Conflict In Palamu Tiger Reserve

Palamu: Palamu Tiger Reserve authorities devised a strategy to reduce human-elephant conflict by introducing a biological fence (bio-fencing) in the Palamu Fort area of Betla National Park. The plan of action involves planting a three-tiered arrangement of thorny citrus species, such as lemon, sesame, and bamboo plants.
According to a top official, the idea behind growing such plants is that these plants can act as a natural barrier to stop elephants from entering human settlements. The initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle frequent conflicts between elephants and local people.
Elephants, which have been a source of concern due to the increasing number of fatalities from such conflicts, will be kept away from populated areas through this eco-friendly and sustainable solution. "Citrus species of plants are being planted. Local villagers will benefit greatly from such plants, which are also known for their economic benefits. Steps have been taken at many points to reduce the conflict between elephants and humans," Prajeshkant Jena, deputy director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, said.
The Eco Development Committee is responsible for planting and managing these lemon plants, which may be used for commercial purposes, boosting local livelihoods, he added. In addition to the bio-fencing, the Palamu Tiger Reserve is also introducing solar-powered lighting in elephant corridors, with the help of JREDA, to improve safety for both the animals and nearby communities.
Villagers have been trained in methods to protect themselves from elephant herds, including using chili smoke and mobil smoke as deterrents. According to Jena, with approximately 180 elephants residing in the reserve, managing the elephant population is crucial. The elephants here belong to a mixed breed of all four major elephant species found in India.
According to estimates, as many as 80 deaths occur here per year due to elephant-related incidents. There were 133 fatalities in elephant attacks in 2021-22. Jena said a multi-pronged strategy can reduce such incidents and ensure peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants.
"By addressing both the ecological and economic aspects of the issue, the Palamu Tiger Reserve's bio-fencing project can realistically provide a solution to the challenges posed by human-elephant conflict," he said.