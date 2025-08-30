ETV Bharat / state

Innovation In Classrooms Earns Two Madhya Pradesh Rural Teachers National Award

Madhya Pradesh’s school Education Minister, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, called the recognition a 'matter of pride' for the state and appreciated their efforts.

Innovation In Classrooms Earns Two Madhya Pradesh Rural Teachers National Award
National Teachers' Award winners Sheela Patel (R) and Bherulal Osara from Madhya Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST

Bhopal: This Teachers' Day will bring extra joy for Madhya Pradesh, as two educators from rural districts are among the 66 selected across the country to receive the prestigious National Teachers’ Award on September 5. The honour recognises their innovative teaching practices, which made a lot of difference among the students of the state’s most remote districts.

Sheela Patel, who teaches at the Government Primary School in Devran village of Damoh district, is one of the teachers being honoured for her work. Patel is the one who is known to have strengthened the foundations of primary school teaching by introducing practical lessons to encourage curiosity and understanding among students.

Her motto, “children should not just become parrots by memorising lessons,” and emphasis on practical learning have helped young students develop an interest in learning at an early stage.

Alongside Patel, Bherulal Osara of Agar Malwa district has also been selected for the award. Osara teaches at a government school in Kheria village and is popular for his dedication to ensuring education reaches children in far-flung areas. His methods of engaging students in rural classrooms have been praised for breaking barriers and creating inclusive learning spaces.

After the announcement, Madhya Pradesh’s school education minister, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, called the recognition a “matter of pride” for the state. “The selection of two teachers of Madhya Pradesh in the National Awards is an assurance that their experiments done in remote areas are being appreciated at the national level,” he said.

Instituted in 1958, the National Teachers’ Awards recognise school and higher education teachers for their dedication, innovation and excellence. This year, 45 schoolteachers and 21 teachers from higher education and polytechnics have been selected, and President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Each recipient will receive a citation, a silver medal and Rs 50,000 in recognition of their service.

