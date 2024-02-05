38 More Inmates Test HIV Positive, Total Number Reaches 66

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 38 prisoners lodged in Lucknow district jail have been tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), pushing the total caseload of viral infection in the prison to 66. The alarming number of cases for HIV has forced the jail administration to remain on alert mode. Earlier, 28 jail inmates tested positive for HIV.

All the HIV-infected patients are receiving treatment at a hospital in Lucknow, hospital officials said. The diagnosis came as part of health tests conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department in December last year. The jail administration has begun counselling for the infected inmates as part of their treatment. The authorities have also allowed dietary changes for the infected.

Officials said, "Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society screened jail inmates for STI, HIV, Hepatitis B and TB from December 3, 2023 to January 3, 2024 under the ISHTH campaign. Following the tests, the prisoners were diagnosed with HIV."

Dr. Ramesh, Joint Director of UP AIDS Control Society said, "Authorities have been vigilant after these cases were reported. The diet of the infected prisoners has also been increased. All the prisoners found HIV positive have been kept under observation. The inmates are receiving treatment at KGMU's Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre."

Lucknow CMO Dr Manoj Aggarwal said, "The prisoners who tested positive for HIV infection have been kept under observation of doctors. The jail authorities are also taking precautions to control the spread of virus."