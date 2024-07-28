ETV Bharat / state

Inmate Makes Call From Prison, Threatens To Kill Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

A threatened call was initiated by a prisoner from Dausa jail to the police control room threatening to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

A prisoner from Dausa jail allegedly made a call to the police control room and threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: An unknown person called Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday evening and threatened to kill him, police said on Sunday. The security agencies started tracing the mobile number from which the Chief Minister received the threat.

The youth who threatened the Chief Minister has been lodged in the Central Jail of Shyalwas for the last three months. After this, many officers of the district including Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal reached Shyalwas Central Jail, where 10 mobile phones were seized during the search operation.

Additional SP Lokesh Sonwal said that late Saturday night, the accused Nemo, a resident of Darjeeling had threatened to kill the Chief Minister. "The accused is lodged in Shyalwas Central Jail for the last three months in the rape case. A search operation was conducted in the jail in this regard. The accused who threatened to kill the Chief Minister, was caught by Jaipur Police in a rape case. He was shifted to the Central Jail located in Shyalavas of Dausa district about three months ago," the senior police official added.

It is understood that the Rajasthan Police will now also investigate the role of the jail employees. Several most wanted criminals, including shooter Nitin Fauji, of Rajasthan are lodged in Shyalavas Jail.

