INLD Chief And Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Passes Away At 89

Chandigarh: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala passed away in Gurugram on Thursday at the age of 89. A party spokesperson confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence and was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Chautala, a five-time Chief Minister of Haryana and the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, had been unwell for a long time. "His health suddenly deteriorated around 11.50 am, and despite all efforts, he could not be saved," said a party worker.

Paying tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala ji. He was active in state politics for many years and constantly tried to carry forward the work of Chaudhary Devi Lal ji. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed deep sorrow, stating, "The death of INLD supremo and former Chief Minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji is very sad. He served the state and society throughout his life. This is an irreparable loss for Haryana and the country. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give peace to his soul and strength to his family."

Former CM Bhupinder Hooda also paid tribute, saying, "He served the state as an MLA and as Chief Minister. His loss cannot be compensated. I had both personal and family relations with him."

Union Minister Manohar Lal described Chautla's contribution to Haryana's development as significant. "His important work for the state will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. On Shanti," he said.

Born on January 1, 1935, in Sirsa's Chautala village, Om Prakash Chautala followed in his father's political footsteps, serving as an MLA seven times and as Chief Minister on five occasions, but he completed a full five-year term only once.