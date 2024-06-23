ETV Bharat / state

Ink Thrown At OPCC Chief: 5 Leaders In Odisha Expelled From Congress

By PTI

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

Five Congress leaders in Odisha were expelled from the party on Sunday for six years for their alleged involvement in an incident in which ink was thrown at OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak.

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Sunday expelled five of its leaders in Odisha, including the party's state unit general secretary, for six years for their alleged involvement in an incident in which ink was thrown at OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak.

Two masked persons had on Friday thrown ink at the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief at its state headquarters here. OPCC general secretary Prakash Mishra, Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress general secretary Shriyasmita Panda, the party's student wing National Students' Union of India secretary Sandip Routray, youth Congress state secretary Amresh Parida and NSUI state secretary Aryan Sasmal were expelled for six years, a party leader said.

OPCC disciplinary action committee chairman Santosh Singh Saluja issued the expulsion order. Saluja said a few office bearers and some of those who held various posts of the party were indiscipline and damaged the image of the organisation.

Two unidentified persons had entered Pattanayak's chambers on June 21 morning and splashed blue ink on his clothes, before fleeing from the spot. Based on TV footage, for such anti-party and indiscipline activities, Sarat Pattanayak, president of OPCC, has expelled the Congresspersons for six years, Saluja said in his order.

The party has forwarded a copy of the expulsion order to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar.

