Injured Toddler Dies On Way To Hospital As Ambulance Gets Stuck In Traffic Jam In Thane

Thane: A 16-month-old boy, who was injured after falling from the balcony of his grandmother's home, died as the ambulance ferrying him to hospital got stuck in a traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Thane district, people close to his family said on Friday.

For the past several days, Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Nashik highways, which pass through Thane district, have been witnessing severe traffic congestion with jams reportedly stretching up to six hours. The toddler, Rian Sheikh, whose parents reside in Kurla in Mumbai, was at his grandmother's home in Pelhar in adjoining Palghar district when he fell from the balcony on Thursday while playing.

"He fell straight from the fourth floor to the ground and sustained severe abdominal injuries," a neighbour of the family told the media. The toddler was first taken on a motorbike to a private hospital in Naigaon in Palghar district, where doctors temporarily stabilized him and referred him to a specialized hospital in Mumbai for advanced treatment, he said.

The family arranged an ambulance for taking him to a hospital in Mumbai. However, the ambulance ferrying the child got stuck in a massive traffic jam caused by the closure of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on a stretch towards Thane, said the people close to the family.