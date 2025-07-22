ETV Bharat / state

Injured Meenakshi Lekhi Brought To Dharchula By Road Amid Bad Weather

Pithoragarh: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who sustained injuries during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, was brought to Dharchula in Uttarakhand late Monday night after facing challenges in air evacuation due to inclement weather.

Lekhi, who was part of the second group of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, fell off a horse in Darchen in Tibet and injured her wrist and leg. Following the incident, she was handed over by Chinese officials at Lipulekh Pass to Indian authorities and subsequently brought to Gunji via Nabhidhang under the supervision of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Incessant rainfall in the region made airlifting Lekhi to New Delhi very difficult. The route from Lipulekh to Dharchula also saw multiple disruptions because of the landslides and debris, especially near Lahmari.