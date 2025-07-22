Injured Meenakshi Lekhi Brought To Dharchula By Road Amid Bad Weather

Pithoragarh: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who sustained injuries during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, was brought to Dharchula in Uttarakhand late Monday night after facing challenges in air evacuation due to inclement weather.
Lekhi, who was part of the second group of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, fell off a horse in Darchen in Tibet and injured her wrist and leg. Following the incident, she was handed over by Chinese officials at Lipulekh Pass to Indian authorities and subsequently brought to Gunji via Nabhidhang under the supervision of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Incessant rainfall in the region made airlifting Lekhi to New Delhi very difficult. The route from Lipulekh to Dharchula also saw multiple disruptions because of the landslides and debris, especially near Lahmari.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharchula, Jitendra Verma Goswami, confirmed that a team of doctors is accompanying the BJP leader, and her health condition is now stable. Goswami said, "Lekhi could not be airlifted due to bad weather."
The second batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which included 48 pilgrims, had departed from Tanakpur in Champawat district on July 9. The team was flagged off from the KMVN guest house by local officials, including Nodal Officer Kedar Singh Brijwal, Uttrakhand Chief Minister's representative Deepak Rajwar, TRC Manager Manoj Kumar, and Environment Committee President Deepa Devi, with the weather showing signs of improvement and the yatra route being cleared off debris at several points.
