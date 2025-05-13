Leopard Attacks Villagers, Dies Of Injuries Already Sustained In Possible Conflict With Another Wild Animal

Dhamtari: A leopard, injured in suspected conflict for territory with another wild animal, died at the Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Forest in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. The forest department completed the post-mortem of the leopard and cremated its body as per the rules.

According to the officials, the injured leopard strayed into the adjoining areas, attacked two villagers in a field and then lay down at the same place after the attack. On receiving information, the forest department team reached the spot with a drone camera. The injured villagers were rushed to the hospital. The leopard was found unable to walk, and when viewed from the drone, a wound was seen behind its neck.

Leopard death in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Hence, it was placed in the rescue vehicle but, however, it died on the way for treatment. Many wounds have been seen on the body of the leopard. Now, the forest department is investigating whether anybody tried to hunt the leopard.

Attack at Risgaon Range: According to the information received, Ranjit Netam, who was sleeping in the field's laadi, was attacked and injured by a leopard under Masulkhoi beat of Risgaon (core) range of Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. Due to which he suffered injuries on his face. After the attack, the leopard did not leave the place and sat in the laadi itself. After this, the patrolling workers and villagers informed the Deputy Director about the leopard being injured.

The injured Ranjit Netam was sent to the Nagari Medical Center along with forest guard Bhojraj Netam in a government vehicle for immediate treatment where he was discharged after first aid.

In the autopsy of the leopard, teeth marks of some wild animal, possibly of another leopard, and a 2-inch wound 5-7 days old were found on its back. This suggests the possibility of a conflict for territory. The age of the dead male leopard is estimated to be around 4 years. The officials are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death of the leopard.

Because of such attacks, the villagers are being constantly advised to avoid wild animal and snake bites through alert apps and by making announcements. Arrangements have been made for the safe habitat and drinking water of wild animals through crevices and ponds. This has reduced human-wildlife conflicts last 2 years, said Varun Jain, Deputy Director, Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.

Jungle Safari's doctor Jai Kishore Jadia, Deputy Director Varun Jain, Assistant Director Udanti Gopal Kashyap, Ranger Risgaon Shailesh Baghel, Ranger South Udanti Chandrabali Dhruv, Ranger Indagaon Sushil Sagar, drone pilot Sudhanshu Verma, Rakesh Markandey, Rajendra Sinha and 15 staff were involved in the rescue of the leopard.