Inhuman And Superstitious: Man Killed, Two Women Injured Over Accusations Of Witchcraft In Telangana

Tekmal (Telangana): In a shocking and inhumane incident, a man was killed, and two women were injured after being attacked by villagers in Gollagudem, under Tekmal Panchayat of Medak district over accusations of witchcraft.

According to police reports, the tragic event unfolded on Tuesday when Godhukadi Ramulu (65), a resident of Mandapur village, Kolcharam Mandal, was visiting Gollagudem with his wife Venkata Lakshmi, and an acquaintance, Balamani. Ramulu, who had been suffering from diarrhea, was treated at Tekmal PHC and a private hospital in Bodmatpally but did not recover.

In an attempt to help, Balamani performed a ritual on Tuesday morning by placing a dish on the road, a practice believed to ward off the evil eye. However, this act enraged some of the villagers, who accused the trio of witchcraft. In a fit of anger, they dragged Ramulu, Balamani, and another woman, Gangamma, out of the house and brutally assaulted them. Police said.

Following the attack, the villagers ordered the trio to leave the village. With injuries and no shelter, the three took refuge under a tree on the outskirts of the village, enduring heavy rain. When the police were alerted and arrived at the scene, they found Ramulu already dead, while the two women were rushed to Jogipet hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the dangers of superstition and mob violence. ASI Dayanand, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that the case has been registered based on a complaint from Ramulu's son, Shivakumar. The police are actively investigating the incident and are expected to take stringent action against those involved in the attack.