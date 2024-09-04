ETV Bharat / state

Inhuman And Superstitious: Man Killed, Two Women Injured Over Accusations Of Witchcraft In Telangana

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

According to police sources, Godhukadi Ramulu (65), a resident of Mandapur village, Kolcharam Mandal, his wife Venkata Lakshmi, and an acquaintance, Balamani were visiting Gollagudem. It is learnt that in an attempt to help Ramulu recover from diarrhea, Balamani placed a dish on the road as part of a ritual which enraged the villagers who beat the trio over accusations of witchcraft leading to Ramulu's death. Police have launched a probe into the incident following a complaint by Ramulu's son.

Man Killed, Two Women Injured Over Accusations Of Witchcraft In Telangana
Man Killed, Two Women Injured Over Accusations Of Witchcraft In Telangana (ETV Bharat)

Tekmal (Telangana): In a shocking and inhumane incident, a man was killed, and two women were injured after being attacked by villagers in Gollagudem, under Tekmal Panchayat of Medak district over accusations of witchcraft.

According to police reports, the tragic event unfolded on Tuesday when Godhukadi Ramulu (65), a resident of Mandapur village, Kolcharam Mandal, was visiting Gollagudem with his wife Venkata Lakshmi, and an acquaintance, Balamani. Ramulu, who had been suffering from diarrhea, was treated at Tekmal PHC and a private hospital in Bodmatpally but did not recover.

In an attempt to help, Balamani performed a ritual on Tuesday morning by placing a dish on the road, a practice believed to ward off the evil eye. However, this act enraged some of the villagers, who accused the trio of witchcraft. In a fit of anger, they dragged Ramulu, Balamani, and another woman, Gangamma, out of the house and brutally assaulted them. Police said.

Following the attack, the villagers ordered the trio to leave the village. With injuries and no shelter, the three took refuge under a tree on the outskirts of the village, enduring heavy rain. When the police were alerted and arrived at the scene, they found Ramulu already dead, while the two women were rushed to Jogipet hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the dangers of superstition and mob violence. ASI Dayanand, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that the case has been registered based on a complaint from Ramulu's son, Shivakumar. The police are actively investigating the incident and are expected to take stringent action against those involved in the attack.

Read more:

  1. Karnataka shocker: Woman, her newborn 'ostracized' by superstitious villagers in Tumakur; rescued
  2. Superstition kills infant banished along with mother during 'sutak' in Karnataka

Tekmal (Telangana): In a shocking and inhumane incident, a man was killed, and two women were injured after being attacked by villagers in Gollagudem, under Tekmal Panchayat of Medak district over accusations of witchcraft.

According to police reports, the tragic event unfolded on Tuesday when Godhukadi Ramulu (65), a resident of Mandapur village, Kolcharam Mandal, was visiting Gollagudem with his wife Venkata Lakshmi, and an acquaintance, Balamani. Ramulu, who had been suffering from diarrhea, was treated at Tekmal PHC and a private hospital in Bodmatpally but did not recover.

In an attempt to help, Balamani performed a ritual on Tuesday morning by placing a dish on the road, a practice believed to ward off the evil eye. However, this act enraged some of the villagers, who accused the trio of witchcraft. In a fit of anger, they dragged Ramulu, Balamani, and another woman, Gangamma, out of the house and brutally assaulted them. Police said.

Following the attack, the villagers ordered the trio to leave the village. With injuries and no shelter, the three took refuge under a tree on the outskirts of the village, enduring heavy rain. When the police were alerted and arrived at the scene, they found Ramulu already dead, while the two women were rushed to Jogipet hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the dangers of superstition and mob violence. ASI Dayanand, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that the case has been registered based on a complaint from Ramulu's son, Shivakumar. The police are actively investigating the incident and are expected to take stringent action against those involved in the attack.

Read more:

  1. Karnataka shocker: Woman, her newborn 'ostracized' by superstitious villagers in Tumakur; rescued
  2. Superstition kills infant banished along with mother during 'sutak' in Karnataka

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANA WITCHCRAFTTELANGANA SUPERSTITIONMAN KILLED WITCHCRAFT ALLEGATIONMURDER OVER WITCHCRAFTMEDAK WITCHCRAFT MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.