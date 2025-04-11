Influx Of Immigrants From Myanmar, Bangladesh Led To Social Turmoil, Conflicts In Manipur: IPFM

New Delhi: Stating that Manipur has witnessed significant demographic changes in recent years, primarily due to the influx of immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh, the Indigenous People’s Forum, Manipur (IPFM) on Friday appealed to the government to address and rectify these demographic challenges and imbalances on an urgent basis saying, this has led to rising social turmoil, conflicts and communal tension among various sections of society.

“The state’s indigenous communities are facing an existential threat to their identity, culture and rights. The incessant influx of illegal immigrants, the unnatural growth of villages and the changing political dynamics must be carefully dealt with to ensure that the indigenous people of Manipur are not marginalised, sidelined and outnumbered by illegal immigrants,” said Ashang Kashar in New Delhi.

Addressing the media, Kashar said that the ongoing demographic changes in Manipur have resulted in significant imbalances that are expected to continue escalating.

“The high population growth rate has led to an unnatural proliferation of new villages, as well as an increase in the number of legislators. These demographic shifts are compounded by the challenges posed by both immigrants and immigrants, which have become inevitable in the state. As a result of these changes, Manipur is experiencing rising social turmoil, conflicts and communal tension among various sections of society,” Kashar said.

This tension makes it increasingly difficult to maintain peace and harmony in the region. Furthermore, the demographic shift is having a profound and negative impact on the state’s socio-economic-politico system, posing serious and accelerating concerns, he said.

Changing political representation and Indigenous Displacement

According to Kashar, from 1952 to 1985, the representation of various tribes in Manipur’s Legislative Assemblies has changed significantly.

In the Electoral College (1952–57), there were 7 Naga MLAs, 1 Kuki MLA, and 1 Paite MLA. The Manipur Territorial Council (1957–62) had 8 Naga MLAs, 1 Paite MLA, and 1 Thadou Kuki MLA. By the time of the First Manipur Territorial Assembly (1962–67), tribal representation included 8 Naga MLAs, 1 Paite MLA, and 1 Thadou Kuki. By the First Manipur Legislative Assembly (1972–73), the number of Naga MLAs peaked at 13, while Kuki-Chin representation reached 6.

In the Second (1974–79) and Third (1980– 85) Assemblies, the number of Naga MLAs declined to 10, while Kuki-Chin representation increased to 9, equalizing with the Nagas by 1985.

Impact of immigration

The impact of this migration is particularly evident in areas like Jiribam district, where the population surged by 80.22 percent between 1951 and 2011.

“By 2011, Muslims formed a significant proportion of Jiribam’s population, highlighting the demographic shift. The ongoing influx of migrants has raised serious concerns regarding Manipur’s cultural identity, resource distribution and security. The state’s population growth, fueled by illegal immigration, is surpassing natural population growth, with severe implications for the socio-political landscape,” said Kashar.

Unnatural Growth of New Villages and Demographic shifts in Manipur

Unnatural growth of villages in some hill districts of Manipur between 1969 and 2001 has also become a major concern. “After Manipur’s merger with India, the state experienced unusually high decadal growth rates, consistently exceeding 30 percent for three decades. Between 2001 and 2011, the growth rate remained high at 24.5 percent. A decadal growth rate of 42 percent is considered unnatural, raising questions about the factors driving this rapid expansion. A striking example of this phenomenon is the rapid proliferation of villages in non indigenous dominated districts, particularly in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur,” said Kashar.