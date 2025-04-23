ETV Bharat / state

Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC In J-K's Baramulla; Operation Underway: Army

The infiltration bid came along LoC in Kashmir's Baramulla district less than 24 hours after a deadly Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 8:46 AM IST

Updated : April 23, 2025 at 8:54 AM IST

Srinagar: A day after Pahalgam terror attack, an infiltration bid has been foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, the Indian Army said. "On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through the general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The alert troops on the Loc challenged and intercepted the infiltrators, resulting in a firefight, the army said. "The operation is in progress," it added. The infiltration bid came less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists. (More details area awaited)

