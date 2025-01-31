J&K: Army Foils Infiltration Bid At LoC In Poonch; 2 Terrorists Killed

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter as Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The forces were able to recover several weapons and warlike stores from the neutralised terrorists, they said.
A gunfight broke out on Thursday at the LoC in the Poonch sector after troops detected suspicious movement and later found that the terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the border, according to the Army spokesperson.
Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X, “The #operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists. The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores. (sic)”
Terrorist movement was detected last night at the #LineofControl in #Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating #terrorists, triggering an intense & heavy firefight. The #operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists .…— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) January 31, 2025
Earlier, they had posted about the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Pooch district on Thursday.
“Terrorist movement detected in #Poonch sector along the #LineofControl. Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Operations are underway,” White Knight Corps had posted on X.
This comes amid heightened security along the border, following intelligence warnings about potential attacks. Simultaneous searches are being conducted in the Doda and Kathua districts of Jammu, based on reports of terrorists descending from higher altitudes towards the plains.
