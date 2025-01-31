ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Army Foils Infiltration Bid At LoC In Poonch; 2 Terrorists Killed

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter as Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The forces were able to recover several weapons and warlike stores from the neutralised terrorists, they said.

A gunfight broke out on Thursday at the LoC in the Poonch sector after troops detected suspicious movement and later found that the terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the border, according to the Army spokesperson.

Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X, “The #operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists. The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores. (sic)”