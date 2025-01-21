ETV Bharat / state

Infant Suffers Uneasiness During Flight; Dies At Hospital

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Kochi: An 11-month-old infant, who developed some uneasiness onboard a Kerala-bound flight, died at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday. The baby boy met with the tragedy while he was on his way to his home state from Qatar. Son of a couple hailing from the northern district of Malappuram, Fesin Ahammed, travelled to the state with his mother.

A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.

Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said.

