9-Month-Old Succumbs To Burns As Electric Scooter Catches Fire While Charging

Chennai: A nine-month-old baby girl succumbed after sustaining burns in a fire accident during the charging of an electric scooter in Maduravoyal, Chennai. The child's parents have suffered severe burns and are currently receiving intensive treatment at a government hospital. The Maduravoyal police are investigating the incident.

According to the police, Natarajan, a resident of the Bhagya Lakshmi Nagar area near Maduravoyal, Chennai, lives with his wife on the first floor of the house. His son Gautam lives with his wife and 9-month-old daughter on the ground floor.

On Saturday late night, Gautam is said to have turned on the charging of his father's electric scooter and gone to sleep. The electric scooter suddenly caught fire on Sunday early morning (March 16) as it was charging throughout the night. The fire started to spread slowly and spread to the objects near the scooter.

The fire also spread inside the house on the ground floor. Gautam and his wife Anju, who were sleeping on the ground floor, were caught in the flames and tried to leave the house with their nine-month-old daughter. All three of them suffered severe burns.

Hearing their screams, people sleeping in the neighbourhood rushed to rescue the three and immediately took them to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kilpauk, Chennai. All three were receiving intensive treatment there. Their nine-month-old daughter died last night. The husband and wife are currently receiving intensive treatment for 41 and 50 per cent burns respectively. The Maduravoyal police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.