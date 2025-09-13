ETV Bharat / state

Inebriated Man Bites Off 11-year-old Girl's Ear In Haryana

Karnal: In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly bit off an 11-year-old girl's ear in Karnal district of Haryana on Friday, officials said. The accused has been arrested by the police.

In her complaint with the police, the victim's family said that on Friday evening, some children were playing on the street at Tarawadi, Karnal when two of them got into a fight over something. The fight escalated so much that the matter reached the elders leading to an argument between the parents. But neighbors intervened and pacified the matter.

The victim's father Vijay Yadav said that after the matter settled down, the accused came home drunk and beat up his wife. “I was taking a bath at that time. By the time I came out after hearing the screams, the accused had bitten off my daughter's ear. The accused also bit my wife in many places," Yadav alleged.