Ranchi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday held a meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residential office in capital Ranchi to discuss various investment opportunities in the state.

According to official sources, Adani along with his team landed at the Birsa Munda Airport by chartered plane around 7:00 pm from where he headed straight to Soren's residence where he met the Jharkhand CM.

In a post on social media, Office of the Jharkhand Chief Minister wrote, “A courtesy meeting was held with Shri Gautam Adani Ji at Jharkhand Government House, Ranchi. Various relevant topics were discussed”.

Industrialist Gautam Adani Meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

Significantly, Adani runs a power plant in Jharkhand's Godda with a generation capacity of 1600 MW to supply power to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The company has been allotted a coal block in Gondalpura located in Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, but is facing bottlenecks in acquiring the land. According to an estimate, the state government will get an annual revenue of Rs 600 crore every year after the start of the coal block.

It can be recalled that Adani's power plant in Godda had resonated in the Jharkhand assembly during the last budget session. In reply to allegations that the land had been acquired in violation of the SPT Act, Minister Deepak Birua had told the house that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary would review the land acquisition as well as the Power Purchase Agreement.