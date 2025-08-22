ETV Bharat / state

Industrialist Donates 121 Kg of Gold To Tirumala Balaji, CM Naidu Reveals

Amravati: An industrialist donated 121 kilograms of gold to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister announced the contribution on Thursday, calling it an example of faith, devotion, and philanthropy. Speaking at a public programme, Naidu said that the donation was not only a tribute to the grandeur of the Tirumala temple but also a boost to the charitable works carried out by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), including education and healthcare initiatives.

Addressing the event, CM Naidu said, "Philanthropy has always been the highest virtue in Indian tradition. True satisfaction does not come from wealth accumulation but from giving back to society." He also said that such acts reflect the true essence of the Indian culture.