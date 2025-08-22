ETV Bharat / state

Industrialist Donates 121 Kg of Gold To Tirumala Balaji, CM Naidu Reveals

An industrialist donated 121 Kg gold worth Rs 140 crore to Tirumala Balaji. CM Naidu hailed it as devotion.

An industrialist donated 121 Kg gold worth Rs 140 crore to Tirumala Balaji. CM Naidu hailed it as devotion.
A view of Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST

Amravati: An industrialist donated 121 kilograms of gold to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister announced the contribution on Thursday, calling it an example of faith, devotion, and philanthropy. Speaking at a public programme, Naidu said that the donation was not only a tribute to the grandeur of the Tirumala temple but also a boost to the charitable works carried out by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), including education and healthcare initiatives.

Addressing the event, CM Naidu said, "Philanthropy has always been the highest virtue in Indian tradition. True satisfaction does not come from wealth accumulation but from giving back to society." He also said that such acts reflect the true essence of the Indian culture.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the industrialist, who founded a successful company, had sold 60 per cent of his shares, earning around Rs 6,000-7,000 crore. Believing that his prosperity was a blessing from Lord Venkateswara, he decided to donate 121 Kg of gold to the deity as an offering of gratitude.

The gesture carries deep symbolism, as Lord Venkateswara is traditionally adorned with nearly 120 kg of jewellery every day, and the devotee donated the equivalent amount.

"The value of the donation is estimated at over Rs 140 crore," CM Naidu said. Naidu also expressed hope that this extraordinary act of devotion would inspire more people to contribute generously, not only to temples but also to society at large.

