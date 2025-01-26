Industrialist Anil Ambani, Wife Tina Ambani Visit Bihar's Gaya; Offer Special Prayers In Bodh Gaya

Gaya: Reliance Power Director, Anil Ambani with his wife Tina Ambani on Sunday arrived in Gaya for a tour of Bihar where they offered special prayers at various temples in the district.

The power couple landed at the Gaya airport in a special plane from where, under tight security, they headed straight to Bodh Gaya.

It is understood that the Ambani family visited Lord Buddha in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahabodhi Temple and offered special prayers there. The Ambani's also meditated at the temple under the holy Bodhi tree. They later reached the world famous Vishnupad temple in Gaya city, where they also visited the sanctum sanctorum and offered prayers.

Industrialist Anil Ambani Visits Bihar's Gaya; Offers Special Prayers In Bodh Gaya (ETV Bharat)

After reaching Vishnupad, Anil Ambani performed 'Pind Daan' for his ancestors with full rituals for more than an hour. The ritual was performed by Tirtha Purohit, Vishnupad Temple Management Committee Chairman Shambhu Lal Vitthal.

"The puja material was arranged beforehand so that all the work could be done on time. The Ambani couple bowed down to the feet of Lord Vishnu and expressed their faith by taking blessings from Lord Vishnu," Shambhu Lal Vitthal, President, Vishnupad Temple Management Committee said in a statement.

The district administration Gaya has made security arrangements for the visit of the Ambani family. Joint orders were also issued by District Officer Dr Tyag Rajan and Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar in this regard.

The security arrangements were overseen by Sadar SDO, City Additional SP, DSP and many officers of Inspector rank.

The visit by the Reliance Power Director to Bihar comes close on the heels of his announcement to invest Rs 25000 crore in renewable energy in Andhra Pradesh.