Indus Water Treaty Suspension: Why No Immediate Gains For Jammu Farmers?

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: There seems to be no immediate benefit to Jammu and Kashmir after the Government of India kept the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following Pahalgam terror attack, as there is not much scope to even increase the water level in Ranbir Canal, the major source of water for irrigation in the Kandi belt of Jammu plains.

The canal is the lifeline for farmers of the Marh, Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah and Ramgarh areas of Samba district, where people cultivate the world-famous Basmati rice.

“There is not much scope for increasing the water level due to the existing system in place. But whatever capacity the canal has at present, it meets the requirement of irrigation in this belt, which is also called the rice bowl of Jammu,” Er. Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, told ETV Bharat.

The Ranbir Canal hasn’t been affected by the IWT in the past, as it was constructed well before this treaty came into being. The construction of the 60-km-long Ranbir canal was started in 1903 during Maharaja Partap Singh’s tenure and was completed within eight years. It feeds over 38,600 hectares of land spread over 400 km. The main canal is maintained by the irrigation and flood control department, whereas the command area development looks after the distribution of water to the fields.

This canal gets water from the river Chenab near Akhnoor, and during the Dogra rule, apart from being the source of water for irrigation, it was used for boat riding by people at the helm of affairs. This is an engineering marvel in itself, as the canal was constructed in a way that around 17 flood channels, which get huge chunks of water during the monsoon season, don’t affect it. Moreover, the canal passes underneath the Tawi River and the entire border, and the Kandi belt gets ample water for agricultural purposes.

“The water capacity of the canal is 1400 cusecs, and at regular intervals, repair work is done to keep it in good health. Due to construction on both banks, there is not much scope to increase its width,” the chief engineer said.

During peak summers, inhabitants around the canal use its cold water for different purposes, and boys are seen cooling off by swimming in it. But like other water bodies, Ranbir Canal has become polluted as people throw garbage and filth into it. At times, it has become deadly, with many people having drowned in this canal, and as the Jammu-Akhnoor road passes alongside the canal, many vehicles have plunged into it, thus becoming the reason for the death of many people.