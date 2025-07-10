27th Eastern Zonal Council Meeting: Bihar And Jharkhand Reach Consensus on Indrapuri Reservoir

Ranchi: A consensus was reached between Bihar and Jharkhand on the long-standing Indrapuri reservoir water sharing dispute at the 27th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council held here at Hotel Radisson.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Minister Vijay Chaudhary put forth their views in the meeting. As per the agreement reached between the two states, out of the 7.75 MF water flowing out of Indrapuri reservoir, Bihar will get 5.75 MF and Jharkhand 2 MF

Apart from this, West Bengal also agreed to build a barrage in Kishanganj. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Samrat expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council has proved to be quite fruitful for Bihar. "It is a forum to resolve differences between states and it did its job," he said.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary addressing media on the sidelines of the meeting (ETV Bharat)

The Kadwan Reservoir Scheme proposed in the 1980s was renamed as Indrapuri Reservoir Scheme. The DPR of this scheme remained pending with the Central Water Commission from 1987 to 2004 over submergence area survey of Uttar Pradesh. On the request of the Bihar government, several meetings were held between 2005 and 2007 after which the survey was conducted by the Survey of India.

With the permission of the cabinet, the responsibility of preparing the DPR was handed over to a consultant. Even as the DPR prepared by the consultant was submitted to the CWC, Jharkhand government did not give its consent to this scheme due to which, it remained pending with the CWC.

On July 27, 2021, the Bihar government requested the CWC to approve the DPR. But before the approval, an agreement was necessary between Jharkhand and Bihar regarding the use of water of Son river. After construction of the reservoir, irrigation will improve in Central Bihar, South Bihar and Jharkhand. At present, about 11 lakh hectares of land is being irrigated from Son Canal as part of the project.

The issue of installing a border fence on the West Bengal-Bangladesh border was also discussed in the meeting. West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the government is working with BSF on the matter as it is an issue of national security.