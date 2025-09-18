ETV Bharat / state

Four Of A Family Killed As Bus Runs Over Two-Wheeler At MP's Indore

Indore: Four persons were killed after a private bus ran over a two-wheeler on Indore-Ujjain road.

Police said the two-wheeler was carrying a couple and their children. All of them died in the mishap. The incident occurred at Ringodia under Saver police station on Wednesday evening.

Rural SP Yangchen Dolkar said while two occupants of the bike died on the spot, two others died at the hospital. The SP said the deceased were identified as Mahendra Singh Solanki, his wife Jaya, and children Tejas and Jigar.

She said the bus is owned by Golu Shukla of Baneshwar Travels. The SP said an FIR has been registered and the bodies of the deceased have sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. "A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the driver and the cleaner of the bus," the SP said.