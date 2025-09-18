Four Of A Family Killed As Bus Runs Over Two-Wheeler At MP's Indore
Published : September 18, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Indore: Four persons were killed after a private bus ran over a two-wheeler on Indore-Ujjain road.
Police said the two-wheeler was carrying a couple and their children. All of them died in the mishap. The incident occurred at Ringodia under Saver police station on Wednesday evening.
Rural SP Yangchen Dolkar said while two occupants of the bike died on the spot, two others died at the hospital. The SP said the deceased were identified as Mahendra Singh Solanki, his wife Jaya, and children Tejas and Jigar.
She said the bus is owned by Golu Shukla of Baneshwar Travels. The SP said an FIR has been registered and the bodies of the deceased have sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. "A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the driver and the cleaner of the bus," the SP said.
Police said the driver of the bus fled the spot after the mishap and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.
On September 16, at least two people were killed and 11 others injured night when an out-of-control truck driven by a drunk man ran over several pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into some vehicles, and caught fire.
The accident occurred on Kalani Nagar Road in the district at around 7 pm. CCTV footage from the spot shows the truck ramming into several vehicles, with police saying that it continued to do so for around 500 meters and dragged a bike along.
