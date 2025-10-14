ETV Bharat / state

Indore Residents Set Up Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Saplings In Memory Of Loved Ones

People in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have transformed a one-bigha vacant plot into a bird park. Once the area is fenced, human entry will be barred.

Indore Residents Set Up Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Trees In Memory Of Loved Ones
Indore Residents Set Up Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Trees In Memory Of Loved Ones (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 8:52 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Indore: Talk about biodiversity conservation, residents of Indore's Satyadev Nagar are right up there making a mark with a unique initiative to protect the endangered species and revive greenery at the same time. The locals, with the help of public donations, have transformed a one-bigha vacant plot into what they have named as "bird park" to give endangered birds a safe home.

So far, they have planted 300 fruit saplings, many in memory of their loved ones, to provide food, shelter and a safe space for endangered birds struggling to survive in the city. Once the area is fenced, humans will be barred from entering.

Indore Residents Create Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Trees In Memory Of Loved Ones
Indore Residents Create Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Trees In Memory Of Loved Ones (ETV Bharat)

"Many bird species are now facing extinction threat due to destruction of habitats in urban settlements. This initiative has been launched to ensure the survival of these birds in the city. The bird park is being developed on approximately one bigha of vacant land in Ward No 81. All residents of Satyadev Nagar along with local councillor Abhishek Sharma Bablu have planted 300 fruit saplings for the birds using public donations," said Dharmesh Pandit, a local.

He said human entry will be completely prohibited once the park is fenced. "Mango, blackberries, figs, cashews, plums, mulberries, crab apples and tamarind saplings have been planted here. Residents of the ward are actively involved in maintaining the park day and night. People take time out from their work to water the plants," he said.

Councillor Abhishek Sharma Bablu said, "To ensure residents have a human connection with all the plants, everyone has planted their favourite fruit trees in memory of their loved ones who are no more. All the plants also have name-tags, which demonstrates the attachment of residents to the plants and their active care. This is why the plants are growing rapidly."

On the city's unique bird park, Rajendra Rathod, in-charge of the Municipal Corporation's Gardens Department, said, "Some parks being developed under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign are being designated exclusively for birds. Currently, fruit-bearing plants are being grown in these parks to enhance the whistling and chirping of birds and the greenery in the city."

Indore Residents Create Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Trees In Memory Of Loved Ones
Small lotus pond in the bird park (ETV Bharat)

A small lotus pond has also been created to attract herons to the bird park. Small fishes have been left in this pond to draw kingfishers. Further, different saplings have been planted keeping in view the preferences of specific bird species.

Bird expert Ajay Gadikar stated, "India has 186 endangered bird species, including 47 from Madhya Pradesh. Many of these bird species are on the verge of extinction. It has been a long time that Kharmor species were last seen in Dhar and Ratlam districts. The Golden Oriole is also almost extinct while Passenger Pigeons have vanished. Similar is the situation with owls and vultures."

He further added, "Birds like sparrows and bulbuls are also worried about their habitats. The number of parrots has also declined. Along with wetland efforts, similar initiatives will be needed at the local level so that future generations can have the opportunity to see and learn about these birds."

Also Read

Assam’s Jatinga Sheds 'Birds’ Suicide Site' Tag But Faces Other Challenges

Once Thought Extinct, Kalivikodi Spotted Again In Kadapa; Rs 50 Crore Spent To Trace The Bird

TAGGED:

BIRD PARK IN INDORE
HUMANS NOT ALLOWED IN BIRD PARK
ENDANGERED BIRD SPECIES
MADHYA PRADESH NEWS
BIODIVERSITY CONSERVATION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.