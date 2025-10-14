ETV Bharat / state

Indore Residents Set Up Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Saplings In Memory Of Loved Ones

Indore: Talk about biodiversity conservation, residents of Indore's Satyadev Nagar are right up there making a mark with a unique initiative to protect the endangered species and revive greenery at the same time. The locals, with the help of public donations, have transformed a one-bigha vacant plot into what they have named as "bird park" to give endangered birds a safe home.

So far, they have planted 300 fruit saplings, many in memory of their loved ones, to provide food, shelter and a safe space for endangered birds struggling to survive in the city. Once the area is fenced, humans will be barred from entering.

Indore Residents Create Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Trees In Memory Of Loved Ones (ETV Bharat)

"Many bird species are now facing extinction threat due to destruction of habitats in urban settlements. This initiative has been launched to ensure the survival of these birds in the city. The bird park is being developed on approximately one bigha of vacant land in Ward No 81. All residents of Satyadev Nagar along with local councillor Abhishek Sharma Bablu have planted 300 fruit saplings for the birds using public donations," said Dharmesh Pandit, a local.

He said human entry will be completely prohibited once the park is fenced. "Mango, blackberries, figs, cashews, plums, mulberries, crab apples and tamarind saplings have been planted here. Residents of the ward are actively involved in maintaining the park day and night. People take time out from their work to water the plants," he said.