Indore Residents Set Up Bird Park, Plant 300 Fruit Saplings In Memory Of Loved Ones
People in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have transformed a one-bigha vacant plot into a bird park. Once the area is fenced, human entry will be barred.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 8:52 AM IST
Indore: Talk about biodiversity conservation, residents of Indore's Satyadev Nagar are right up there making a mark with a unique initiative to protect the endangered species and revive greenery at the same time. The locals, with the help of public donations, have transformed a one-bigha vacant plot into what they have named as "bird park" to give endangered birds a safe home.
So far, they have planted 300 fruit saplings, many in memory of their loved ones, to provide food, shelter and a safe space for endangered birds struggling to survive in the city. Once the area is fenced, humans will be barred from entering.
"Many bird species are now facing extinction threat due to destruction of habitats in urban settlements. This initiative has been launched to ensure the survival of these birds in the city. The bird park is being developed on approximately one bigha of vacant land in Ward No 81. All residents of Satyadev Nagar along with local councillor Abhishek Sharma Bablu have planted 300 fruit saplings for the birds using public donations," said Dharmesh Pandit, a local.
He said human entry will be completely prohibited once the park is fenced. "Mango, blackberries, figs, cashews, plums, mulberries, crab apples and tamarind saplings have been planted here. Residents of the ward are actively involved in maintaining the park day and night. People take time out from their work to water the plants," he said.
Councillor Abhishek Sharma Bablu said, "To ensure residents have a human connection with all the plants, everyone has planted their favourite fruit trees in memory of their loved ones who are no more. All the plants also have name-tags, which demonstrates the attachment of residents to the plants and their active care. This is why the plants are growing rapidly."
On the city's unique bird park, Rajendra Rathod, in-charge of the Municipal Corporation's Gardens Department, said, "Some parks being developed under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign are being designated exclusively for birds. Currently, fruit-bearing plants are being grown in these parks to enhance the whistling and chirping of birds and the greenery in the city."
A small lotus pond has also been created to attract herons to the bird park. Small fishes have been left in this pond to draw kingfishers. Further, different saplings have been planted keeping in view the preferences of specific bird species.
Bird expert Ajay Gadikar stated, "India has 186 endangered bird species, including 47 from Madhya Pradesh. Many of these bird species are on the verge of extinction. It has been a long time that Kharmor species were last seen in Dhar and Ratlam districts. The Golden Oriole is also almost extinct while Passenger Pigeons have vanished. Similar is the situation with owls and vultures."
He further added, "Birds like sparrows and bulbuls are also worried about their habitats. The number of parrots has also declined. Along with wetland efforts, similar initiatives will be needed at the local level so that future generations can have the opportunity to see and learn about these birds."
