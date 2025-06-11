Shillong Murder: Co-Accused's Sister Says He Cried After Victim's Funeral

Indore/Bhopal: Even as the nation is shocked by the murder of transporter Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya's Shillong, the sister of Raj Kushwaha, one of the accused, on Wednesday said he cried a lot after the victim's funeral.

Kushwaha's sister Suhani said, Raj told his mother that those who committed the crime must be given the strictest punishment. Kushwaha said he could not bear the pain of Raja's family. "My brother is innocent. My brother went to Raja Raghuvanshi's house to attend his last rites, but after coming back from there, he hugged his mother and cried for a long time," Suhani said.

Raja's wife Sonam is the prime accused in the case and has already been arrested. It is alleged that she murdered her husband in connivance with Kushwaha and three others. Even as Kushwaha's family has been stating that he is innocent, Raja's family Sachin Raghuvanshi said, "The name of one more person has come up in this case. Shillong police should investigate this. It should also be revealed who supported the accused."

Raja's mother said her son wanted to go to Thailand for his honeymoon, not Shillong. "But my son relented to Sonam's insistence on Shillong as the honeymoon destination," she said.

Akash Sharma, a friend of the victim, said he had received a call from Raja from Shillong and the latter told him that Sonam was not treating him well. On the other hand, after Sonam's arrest, her family members have confined themselves in their house.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia said "Shillong Police has arrested all the four accused including Sonam on the basis of solid evidence. Whatever further assistance Shillong Police needs, we will provide it."

Meanwhile, several reputed media houses of the country have claimed in their reports that Sonam's pregnancy test was conducted at the the district hospital in Ghazipur.

Dandautia said, "Sonam's medical checkup was done by Ghazipur Police. This includes both physical and mental tests. However, Indore Police does not have an official statement or report on whether pregnancy test was conducted along with the medical checkup. Meghalaya Police too has not shared any report with us," he said.

Crime expert and senior advocate Jagdish Chhabani said, "On May 23, the Supreme Court had issued instructions to conduct the medical examination of the accused as per procedure. In Sonam's case, if it is found that she she is pregnant, then the DNA can be matched with Raja or the accused Raj. If the DNA matches with Raj, it will prove to be a strong evidence to get him punished."

It is alleged that that the doctors have advised Sonam to get an ultrasound scan done in Meghalaya.

It is further alleged that Sonam's family wanted to get her married soon because they had got a hint of her affair with Kushwaha. Kushwaha, who hails from Bihar, worked at Sonam's father's shop in Indore. Till some time ago, he was residing in a rented house in the same locality. and had won the trust of Sonam's family.

According to Indore police sources, the accused's revelation during interrogation is spine chilling. The statement reveals how Sonam had planned to kill Raja. Dandautia said, "Many such revelations have been made in the joint interrogation of the accused by Shillong and Indore police." Raja did not like Sonam at first but married her after his mother convinced him. Raja's mother Uma Devi said her son and Sonam's marriage was fixed through the society's introduction booklet.

But after engagement, when Raja wanted to talk to Sonam, she did not give him time. This again changed Raja's mind. Uma Devi said she had talked to Sonam on the issue but the latter said she could not talk on the phone due to office work. However, later both of them started talking.

Police said Sonam participated in all marriage rituals. She stayed at her in-laws' house for more than a week, but Raja's family never suspected her intentions. Police further said Sonam had booked the tickets for Shillong and had informed her in-laws. Interestingly, it is alleged Sonam did not book the return ticket.

Police said Sonam had withdrawn a large amount of money from Raja's account before leaving for Shillong and it was later allegedly used to pay the contract killers. Police said Sonam had tried to make Raja drink coffee in Shillong but the latter did not and he had informed his mother of the matter. It is unclear whether the coffee was laced with poison.