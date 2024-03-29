Indore Police Nab Man, His Son-in-Law for Trafficking Brown Sugar Worth Rs 8 Crores

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police took into custody two people, a man and his son-in-law on Friday, March 29 here and seized 7.7 kg of brown sugar valued at Rs 8 crore from them.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Amit Singh said that Parasram Meghwal lived in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, while his son-in-law Dharmendra Chauhan was a resident of Ratlam.

Singh said that the two were detained by the police under the Pardeshipura police station's authority, with a bag carrying the contraband. The accused admitted to their crimes and stated that they planned to carry the illegal substance—brown sugar—from Pratapgarh to Howrah, Kolkata.

“The two were nabbed under Pardeshipura police station limits with a bag containing 7.7 kilograms of brown sugar worth Rs 8 crore. The duo has said they got the contraband from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan and were taking it to Howrah near Kolkata,” Singh added.

A complaint has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the two criminals. In an effort to identify individuals connected to the peddling network, police are also conducting a detailed inquiry.

The accused admitted during questioning that they had once received Rs 10,000 for smuggling brown sugar from Rajasthan to West Bengal. The accused were taken to court for interrogation.

This case sheds light on how difficult it is to battle the illegal drug trade and how important it is for concerned departments to keep up their game when it comes to reducing these kinds of crimes.

Police sources said that several illegal drug factories have been operating in multiple states including Rajasthan. To cut down on such crimes and shut down these illegal factories, Indore Police has contacted Rajasthan Police and sought their help.

These drugs were being manufactured in a lethal manner by adding harmful substances to them. Police will also interrogate people who work with pharmaceutical companies to get to the root of the cases.

Singh also told the press that more arrests might be on the cards, based on the interrogation of the two accused.