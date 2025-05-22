Sindhora Leads By Example in India's Fight Against Single Use Plastic

Indore: In an effort to save the environment, the Centre launched a polythene-free campaign across the country. While people all around are increasingly embracing cloth bags instead of polythene, a small village near Indore is setting a remarkable example. Sindhora, a village with a population of around 1,500, has successfully enforced a complete ban on single-use plastic since 2019, thanks to a community-led initiative rooted in awareness, accountability, and sustained effort.

Under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission', Sindhora was one of the first villages in the Indore district to be included in the nationwide 'plastic-free' campaign. In 2019, villagers collectively took an oath to eliminate single-use plastic from their daily lives. That promise still holds strong today. In any case, if a villager is seen using plastic, it is immediately confiscated and a cloth bag is provided to him.

According to Bihar Singh Sisodia, a local resident, the village has strictly enforced the ban. Anyone found using plastic is fined and provided with a cloth bag instead. Even accidental use is not ignored — if someone unknowingly brings plastic into the village, it is immediately confiscated and replaced with an eco-friendly alternative.

The village leaves no stone unturned in eliminating plastic and cleaning the village. A few of the villagers in the past succumbed to cancer while some animals died after consuming plastic. These events championed the collective awareness and understanding of the dangers of using plastic among the villagers, and since then plastic has been banned completely.

Not only this, a workshop is organised in the village every seven days where the villagers are informed about the dangers of plastic. Apart from this, a collective discussion is held on how to keep the village clean and these collective discussions are then turned into actions.

To support the transition, the village, along with local social organisations, began producing cloth bags. These are sold at a minimal cost (₹10–15), making them accessible to everyone. Villagers say that the neighboring villages are now drawing inspiration from their initiatives and making efforts to ban single-use plastic.

July 3 is observed as International Plastic Bag Free Day to protect the environment and raise awareness about the harm caused by the use of plastic. Plastic increases pollution and harms wildlife. The anti-plastic movement began in 2008 by Bag Free World. After this, in the year 2015, the European Union implemented necessary instructions to reduce the use of single-use plastic, leading to it becoming a global movement. In India, Himachal Pradesh was the first state to initiate a ban on single-use plastic in 2009.