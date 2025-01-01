Man Gives New Lease Of Life To Four Persons As His Family Donates His Organs After His Death In Indore

Indore: A man gave a new lease of life to four persons after his family decided to donate his organs after his death in Indore.

A green corridor was prepared to transport the two limbs, kidneys, eyes, skin and liver of Surendra Jain, who died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city which leads in terms of organ donation.

Decision taken by Jain's family

Jain, who resided in Indore, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The doctors declared him brain dead after members of Indore Organ Donation talked to his family. Jain's family members were encouraged to donate his organs and the former agreed.

Doctors laud deceased's family

Jitu Bagwani, a member of the organ donation organization, said, "The noble deed gave a new lease of life to four persons. Jain was given a befitting farewell by the hospital's doctors. The hands of the deceased were transplanted on a patient at Global Hospital Mumbai, while the liver was transplanted on a patient admitted to Jupiter Hospital n Mumbai." It is for the first time that the limbs of a deceased were donated after death in the city.

Apart from this, one of Jain's kidneys was transplanted on a patient admitted to Choithram Hospital and the other kidney to a patient admitted at Rajshree Hospital. The eyes have been kept safe at MK International Eye Bank and will be donated when the need arises. Similarly, the skin has been kept in Choithram Skin Bank. This is the 60th time a green corridor was created in Indore for transportation of organs.

Earlier, Govind Kumar Valmiki, a 29-year-old resident of Neem Ka Thana in Jaipur, gave a new lease of life to four individuals after his demise. On December 24, Govind was injured in an accident and admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur in critical condition.

Despite the doctor's efforts, Govind was declared brain dead. Following this, the doctors counselled his family about organ donation, and they agreed. According to SMS Hospital's Senior Professor Dr Manish Agaerwal, "After being declared brain dead, Govind's family was counselled, and they consented to donate his organs." Dr Agarwal further added, "After finding suitable recipients, the organs were removed late on Monday night and were sent to Jaipur's SMS Hospital and Jodhpur's AIIMS for transplantation."